Earlier this year, Jon and Rebecca Davis, residents of Whispering Pines, agreed to sponsor and host a family of five from Ukraine. In a matter of days, the Davises were put in touch, virtually, with Victoria and Sasha Bandura and their three young children, Diana, Yaruk and Ela.
The couple were inspired to help by the legacy of their late daughter, Samantha Davis. In the fall of 2018, the Union Pines senior was participating in a cross country event held in Charlotte. Near the end of the race, Davis went into cardiac arrest and died early the next morning. She was 17.
A few months before she died, Samantha wrote a prayer in her journal, asking “to be totally selfless and willing to help others at all times.” The Davis family, including younger daughter, Emily, felt as if that prayer was now part of their responsibility and Sam’s legacy to continue.
“The last few years have been a very difficult time for us,” Jon Davis told The Pilot earlier this year. “Sam was such an amazing person who would stop at nothing to help people. She was always giving.”
The Bandura family arrived in Moore County in July, and moved into the Davises’ guest cottage, after abandoning everything they owned, save for three carry-on bags and three backpacks.
Joan Owen, donor chair at Emmanuel Thrift Shop, heard about the family’s plight and reached out. She hoped the downtown Southern Pines-based nonprofit retail store could provide clothing and any other needs they might have. On a recent Sunday, the Banduras visited the shop.
“We were heartbroken to hear their stories of what is happening in the Ukraine,” said shop manager Lucie Saylor. “We plan to stay in touch with them as time goes on to see what other things the shop might provide.”
Located on North East Broad Street, the Thrift Shop operates as an ongoing ministry of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, and is run by an independent board of directors and a small army of about 70 volunteers from all denominations. Proceeds benefit more than 30 local agencies, including The Arc of Moore County’s First in Families, BackPack Pals, Bethany and Bethesda houses, Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, Coalition for Human Care, 4-H Club programs, Emmanuel Lunch Ministry, Family Promise of Moore County, the Food Bank, Friend to Friend, Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills, Life Care Pregnancy, Meals on Wheels, the C.A.R.E. Group (Moore Buddies Mentoring and Moore County Literacy Council), Christmas For Moore, Moore Free Care Clinic, Northern Moore Family Resource Center, Penick Village Foundation, Prancing Horse, Sandhills Children’s Center, Snack Pack Pals, Linden Lodge, Pet Responsibility Committee, MIRA, Military Missions in Action, Project Santa and the Salvation Army.
“We often don’t see the benefit to the agencies we donate to,” added Saylor, “so to have first hand knowledge of helping a family is a blessing.”
