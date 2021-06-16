With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner, many organizations will be displaying American flags to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The Sandhills SAR Chapter is offering a free public service class on the proper handling, displaying and the respectful retirement of a weather worn American flag.
This class maybe helpful to Girl and Boy Scout troops, public service organizations, patriotic and veterans organizations and interested home owners. Children are always welcome.
The class will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at The Village Chapel hall in Pinehurst.
Call Rod Herbig at (910) 691-9898 to register as space is limited.
Anyone interested in receiving more information about the Sons of the American Revolution, Sandhills SAR Chapter, should contact John Lalfin at laflin47@gmail.com.
