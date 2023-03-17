U.S. Aircraft Expo, a regional showcase for general aviation aircraft, will return to the Raleigh Exec Jetport, in Sanford, on April 14-15. The static display of aircraft is open both days, Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Many of the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers and dealers use the expo to exhibit their latest models during a free weekend event that includes an ownership seminar to answer common questions people have about purchasing and owning an aircraft. Those topics include financing, insurance and tax considerations.
The ownership presentation is set for Friday at noon. Registration is requested in advance and now open at usaircraftexpo.com.
The US Aircraft Expo is the first of several major events scheduled this year at Raleigh Exec. EAA Young Eagles Day on June 3 offers free airplane rides to youth, ages 8 to 10, and Family Day at the Jetport on Oct. 7 is a free, daylong aviation festival for the Research Triangle region.
Airport Director Bob Heuts says events like these are part of the jetport’s public service. “One of the things we take seriously is making aviation accessible to as many people as we can, and there aren’t many opportunities for pilots and others interested in aviation to see the latest aircraft in one place.”
Additional information about the expo also is available on the US Aircraft Expo website with more details about the April event to come on Raleigh Exec social media.
