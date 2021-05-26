This summer, Tylar Pastre, from Whispering Pines, will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, NYLF Law & CSI in Washington, D.C.
NYLF Law & CSI is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Pastre, graduating class of 2024, has been a student at The O’Neal School in Southern Pines, since 2015. In 2020, she was awarded The O’Neal School’s Helen Pringle Holmberg Scholarship. The Holmberg Scholar is selected based upon the students’ demonstration of scholastic ability, leadership potential, scholarship, moral force of character and physical vigor. Pastre was selected among a group of seven finalists for the scholarship. With aspirations of becoming a forensic psychologist, Pastre is looking forward to gaining the hands-on-investigative experience that the forum provides.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Tylar to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Law and CSI, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For more information about Envision by WorldStrides, visit www.envisionexperience.com.
