The Sunrise Theater will be wrapping up its Outdoor Movies Series with two Frankenstein-related cult classics, perfect for the Halloween season.
The 1975 musical classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be playing Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24. The 1974 Mel Brooks comedy “Young Frankenstein” is appropriately scheduled for Halloween weekend.
Tickets to these two special features are available in advance via the Sunrise website. Purchasing in advance guarantees a circle on the Sunrise park without standing in line.
“Rocky Horror” is an interactive musical phenomenon that has attracted costume-clad participants for decades. It is the story of a young, engaged couple (Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick) who seek help at a strange castle when their car gets a flat tire in a rainstorm. The residents of the castle are having an annual Transylvanian Convention, while their leader Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry) is busy building the perfect man in his laboratory.
The film parodies science fiction and horror B movies from the 1930s to the 1960s. “Rocky Horror” was not a hit upon its release, but found a loyal audience as a midnight movie. It is now the longest-running theatrical release film in history with the largest international cult following.
The movie is sponsored by Swank Coffee Shoppe, which has special surprises in store for costumed audience members.
“Young Frankenstein,” the hilarious Halloween film, will be the last outdoor event of the year at the Sunrise on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31. Co-written and starring Gene Wilder, “Young Frankenstein” is a comedic spoof and tribute to the Frankenstein classics that came before. The grandson of the original Dr. Frankenstein leaves his fiancee (Madeline Kahn) behind while he visits the family laboratory in Transylvania. The younger Frankenstein’s interest is drawn to the elder’s reanimation process by the supportive yet dim-witted Igor (Marty Feldman) and the voluptuous assistant Inga (Terry Garr).
Tickets to the films are $10. A four-person circle can be purchased in advance with remaining tickets available at the box office 30 minutes before the show. The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. and the film starts at 7 p.m.
Masks are required. Guests are ushered to their assigned circle which can seat up to four people. Groups larger than four should contact the Sunrise in advance for information on special seating options.
When seated in the circle, movie goers may remove their masks and enjoy the Sunrise concessions, including the Sunrise’s Amish Country popcorn with real butter, locally made candy bars, assorted boxes of candy, sodas, beer, wine and hard cider. Camp or beach chairs and/or blankets are recommended. Custom Sunrise chairs will be available for purchase. No pets, coolers or outside food permitted.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
For more information, contact the Sunrise Theater at (910) 692-3611 or MaryBeth@SunriseTheater.com.
