The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center hosts two styles of piano concerts in May. On Thursday, May 5, at 11 a.m., Flint Long, the “Piano Man,” will perform boogie woogie, ragtime and laughter style pieces, then on Tuesday, May 24, at 2 p.m., Dr. Lester Allyson Knibbs will perform more classical pieces.
Both piano concerts are free to Moore County residents 50 and older.
Flint Long is a lively performer whose world class piano ability and showmanship have earned him acclaim in the United States and Europe. Twice, he was voted Entertainer of the Year in San Diego, Calif., and named Best Pianist in The Las Vegas Review-Journal. He also won first prize in the Scott Joplin Piano Competition.
Flint was a studio musician in Hollywood, Calif., and a headliner on cruise ships for eight years. He had a hit record with “High Class,” made three albums, had ten concert tours of Europe — playing boogie woogie piano in 326 cities in Europe — plus all over the United States. He has played with Tina Turner, Ray Charles, Chubby Checker, Big Mama Thornton and many others.
Through the years, Long taught and lectured at schools and colleges on the history of jazz, ragtime and boogie woogie piano. More information is available on his website, www.flintlong.com or on his Flint Long YouTube channel.
“We are blessed to have Flint volunteer his time at the SEC on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and offer piano concerts twice a year,” said Lynne Drinkwater, program coordinator with the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center. “He is multi-talented; he plays the piano, sings, and tells jokes all with a cheerful outlook and great smile!”
Lester Knibbs was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Harlem and the Bronx. He studied piano with Dr. Eileen Southern, author of “The Music of Black Americans,” among others. He graduated from the High School of Music and Art in New York City, winning two international awards from the Piano Guild of the American College of Musicians.
He has a B.A. in music and a Ph.D. in music composition from Harvard University. In 1998, he self-produced “Inner Voices,” a CD of avant-garde solo piano improvisations. He has performed Afro-Americana (works in African-American styles drawn from the classical repertoire) in Harlem and at Fayetteville Statue University.
In New York City and at Fayetteville State University, he presented recitals of classical music, and performed the Back D minor piano concerto with the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra. He has taught at Antioch College in Ohio, Howard University in Washington, D.C., and Fayetteville State University. He is the pianist for the Christian Science Society at the Civic Club in Southern Pines.
“When I heard Lester playing classical music in the Grand Hall last year, I asked him if he would be willing to perform a concert at the SEC and we were lucky enough that he said yes,” said Drinkwater.
Call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat. The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage, approx. 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
