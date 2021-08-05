The Sunrise Theater presents two unique cinematic experiences on the works and life of Vincent Van Gogh, with introductions by two local art experts Molly Gwinn and Ellen Burke.
The Exhibition on Screen (EOS) showing of “Sunflowers” will premiere at the Sunrise on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m.
EOS films are virtual museum tours guided by the world’s most leading historians and art critics. “Sunflowers” will provide an in depth look at five of Van Gogh’s most iconic works as the viewer travels beyond Amsterdam to Tokyo, Philadelphia, London and Munich to view the art in incredible high-definition detail.
Each painting is different and has its own unique story spanning one of the most famous and turbulent periods in art history. All five paintings are also now considered to be in such a delicate state that there will never be a show with all five alongside one another again. Only in this film will viewers have a chance to see these paintings on the screen in a virtual exhibition.
This exhibition explores many questions and mysteries that surround these works: Why did Van Gogh choose the exotic sunflower? What was Van Gogh trying to say with his works and how does that differ from version to version? And what secrets did scientists discover when they analyzed the work in detail?
The Sunrise presentation will include an introduction by local art educator Dr. Molly Gwinn. Gwinn is a frequent lecturer at Sandhills Community College, Arts Council of Moore County events, and at the Fine Arts Lecture Series sponsored by Weymouth. She earned her doctorate from Rutgers University and has taught at Rutgers, the School of Continuing and Professional Studies at New York University and at the Dallas Museum of Art.
“The activities I have missed most during the COVID year are museum visits,” says Gwinn. “This film is almost like being there.”
The Van Gogh experience continues at the Sunrise Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. with the movie “Loving Vincent,” which is considered a work of art on film. In a story depicted in oil painted animation, a young man comes to the last hometown of painter Vincent van Gogh to deliver the troubled artist’s final letter and ends up investigating his final days there.
“Loving Vincent” is the world’s first fully painted film with more than 65,000 frames painted on over 1,000 canvases. Artists shot the film with actors, and literally painted over it frame by frame. The process was very laborious and time consuming – taking four years to develop the technique, and over two years with a team of more than 100 painters working at several studios to complete the film.
“Loving Vincent” will feature a special introduction by art professional Ellen Burke. Burke is a local artist and art educator with a 37-year career as art educator, fine and performing arts director and adjunct professor of art education in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Since moving to Pinehurst six years ago, Burke has been teaching art classes for children and adults at Serendipity Art Studio. She has designed an art appreciation series at Hollyhocks Gallery which has donated to more than 30 local charities and organizations through the proceeds of the events.
Tickets can be purchased separately for each on-screen event. “Sunflowers” tickets are $12, and “Loving Vincent” tickets are $10. All seats are general admission and can be purchased online at SunriseTheater.com or by calling the Sunrise. Tickets will also be available at the Sunrise box office 30 minutes prior to each show.
A special $20 combined ticket price is available for the purchase of tickets to both onscreen events together, but they must be purchased by calling the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
