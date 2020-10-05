Baked Goods

The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will partner with Women of the Pines on Saturday, Oct. 17, as a destination for their annual bake sale.

Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the popular sale will be in the gravel parking lot of the SWE, 15 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. Homemade baked goods, along with great raffle prizes, will be sold by members of the Women of the Pines.

The Women of the Pines board members opted to locate this annual fundraiser to the cabin in light of the COVID-19 virus restrictions. This fundraiser is one of several organized by Women of the Pines, which has provided scholarships to the Sandhills Community College and donated money to Moore County charities.

The historical 1810 cabin of the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange will be given a small donation for the use of their parking area. A spokesman said guests will be welcome to browse the “best homemade bake goods around and stop by the cabin for handmade artisan gifts in the shop.” The cabin’s mission statement continues to be “helping others help themselves.”

Social distancing practices and face masks will be required. Both organizations are 501(c)3 nonprofits who give back to the community in numerous ways.

For more information, check the websites of both at www.sandhillswe.org or www.womenofthepines.org.

