Two Mauds

Forrest and Jinny, beautiful cats in Eagle Springs, were spay/neutered by Sandhills Cat Coalition.

 COURTESY OF SANDHILLS CAT COALITION

Recognizing the lifesaving work of Sandhills Cat Coalition, the Two Mauds Foundation announced their continued support with a recent $5,000 spay/neuter grant. The Two Mauds is a private foundation established by Dallas Pratt (1914-1994), an heir to an oil industry fortune.

A staunch believer in animal welfare and the human-animal bond, Pratt was very precise and specific in his directives. The foundation’s mission is to support smaller organizations that implement innovative programs to directly prevent or alleviate the exploitation and suffering of animals.

Acknowledging the grant, Sandhills Cat Coalition Board Member Diane Lisevick says, “We are so grateful for the continued support from the Two Mauds Foundation! We are a small, all volunteer, trap/neuter/return organization. This funding will allow us to spay and vaccinate 110 female cats.”

According Lisevick, left unspayed, those cats could have two litters in a year, resulting in more than 800 new, homeless kittens in the community. “Not to mention all the kittens the kittens would produce,” she says. “Cats are prolific reproducers—to lower the cat intake and euthanasia rates at our county shelter, we must prevent the birth of more unwanted cats.

In 2020, the team spay/neutered and vaccinated 331 cats.

“Our goal for 2021 is to fix and vaccinate 400 or more,” says Lisevick. “The over-population of neighborhood, stray, and feral cats in this area creates heartbreaking scenes of dumped kittens, and sick or injured animals wandering our streets and rural areas.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, the 2019 euthanasia rate for cats at the Sheriff Department’s Moore County Animal Services shelter was 57 percent; these numbers are projected to increase as the 2020 statistics are reported.

“This is a deplorable fact, and one that requires citizens and county government to promote prevention through humane spay/neuter,” says Lisevick. “To learn more about how you can be part of the solution, by volunteering or donating, visit http://www.sandhillscatcoalition.com or follow us on Facebook. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation.”

