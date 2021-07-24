It’s always nice to come across books that you feel would have an appeal to movie-goers as well. “Steel Fear” and “For Your Own Good” definitely meet that standard.
Steel Fear
By Brandon Webb and John David Mann
Bantam
Oh, wow! This was a convoluted story from start to finish. It’s definitely hard to tell the good guys from the bad.
Finn (one name, like Cher) is a Navy SEAL sniper who gets orders to board the USS Abraham Lincoln to hitch a ride back to the U.S. from the Persian Gulf. Right off the bat, that doesn’t make sense, but orders are orders.
Finn realizes that something is badly wrong on the ship: the captain isn’t on top of things and when crew members begin to disappear (as in overboard), it’s all put down to suicide.
This book is hard to put down.
For Your Own Good
By Samantha Downing
Berkley
Teddy Crutcher, last year’s teacher of the year at Belmont Academy, is one of the most intriguing characters I’ve run across in a while.
Teddy, as well as several other characters in this book, has many secrets, not the least of which is the fact that his wife left him several months ago.
A series of deaths on campus doesn’t seem to bother him, but he just wants his co-workers and the parents to leave him alone. And if they don’t, they will get what they deserve.
Teddy feels he is there to teach the students, and what he says and does is for their own good.
Wonderful book!
Dead Dead Girls
By Nekesa Afia
Berkley
This book is billed as historical fiction and as a mystery thriller. It’s said to be the first of a series.
I have to say that a lot of this story was hard to follow for me.
Set in Harlem in 1926, Louise Lloyd, who was kidnapped when she was a teenager, works to maintain a normal life. She works at Maggie’s Cafe and goes out on the town to the Zodiac, a Harlem speakeasy, in the evenings.
When a young woman turns up dead in front of Maggie’s, Louise faces the fact that the deaths of two local Black girls are probably related.
Louise is forced to help the local police solve the case after being arrested. (It’s either that or go to jail.)
I never really warmed up to any of the characters in this book, so it’s doubtful that I would read others in the series. (I did like the cover, though.)
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com or (910) 693-2475.
