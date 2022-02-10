Fort Fisher battle

The Battle of Fort Fisher was the largest amphibious operation of the Civil War. Library of Congress

The February meeting of the Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table will be on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street. in Southern Pines.

Special guest speaker, Dr. Chris Fonvielle, a historian and author, will discuss the two Battles of Fort Fisher. The fort guarded the entrance to the Cape Fear River and protected Wilmington, as the last seaport of the Confederacy.

Fonvielle is a retired professor of history at UNC Wilmington and was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for meritorious service to North Carolina by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Meetings are open to the public. For more details contact Matt Farina at (910) 246-0452 or mafarina@aol.com. Face masks are optional at this time.

The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table is a nonprofit, educational organization with a mission to promote, educate and further stimulate interest in, and discussion of, all aspects of the Civil War period.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days