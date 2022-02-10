The February meeting of the Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table will be on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street. in Southern Pines.
Special guest speaker, Dr. Chris Fonvielle, a historian and author, will discuss the two Battles of Fort Fisher. The fort guarded the entrance to the Cape Fear River and protected Wilmington, as the last seaport of the Confederacy.
Fonvielle is a retired professor of history at UNC Wilmington and was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for meritorious service to North Carolina by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Meetings are open to the public. For more details contact Matt Farina at (910) 246-0452 or mafarina@aol.com. Face masks are optional at this time.
The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table is a nonprofit, educational organization with a mission to promote, educate and further stimulate interest in, and discussion of, all aspects of the Civil War period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.