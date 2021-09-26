The Artists League of the Sandhills will feature the works of Linda Drott and Lynn Goldhammer in an exhibit titled “Coloring Outside the Lines,” beginning Oct. 1, and continuing through Oct. 27. “Please join us for an exhibit of fun and colorful art,” says a spokesman. “This show will feature work that explores a playfulness of coloring in and outside the lines.”

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Exchange Street Gallery, 129 Exchange St., Aberdeen.

Linda Drott has a degree in fine arts from Pratt Institute and a master’s degree in art education from New York University. She spent three decades teaching art to grades K-12 in Yonkers, N.Y., as well as teaching pottery to adults. She moved to the Sandhills in 1998, and she and her husband, Don, live on Black Hawk Farm in Vass, surrounded by cattle and horses. Her love of animals shows in her choice of art subjects. Drott’s art style is evolving from realism to impressionistic and abstract.

After retiring from the Coast Guard in 2007, Lynn Goldhammer started dabbling in art classes. After a few years of block printing, she has moved on to mostly oil painting and some watercolor with ink. Bright colors and the movement of lines are a key component of her work.

The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.

“We have the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills, with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view,” says the spokesman.

For further information, call (910) 944-3979 or visit www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days