The Artists League of the Sandhills will feature the works of Linda Drott and Lynn Goldhammer in an exhibit titled “Coloring Outside the Lines,” beginning Oct. 1, and continuing through Oct. 27. “Please join us for an exhibit of fun and colorful art,” says a spokesman. “This show will feature work that explores a playfulness of coloring in and outside the lines.”
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Exchange Street Gallery, 129 Exchange St., Aberdeen.
Linda Drott has a degree in fine arts from Pratt Institute and a master’s degree in art education from New York University. She spent three decades teaching art to grades K-12 in Yonkers, N.Y., as well as teaching pottery to adults. She moved to the Sandhills in 1998, and she and her husband, Don, live on Black Hawk Farm in Vass, surrounded by cattle and horses. Her love of animals shows in her choice of art subjects. Drott’s art style is evolving from realism to impressionistic and abstract.
After retiring from the Coast Guard in 2007, Lynn Goldhammer started dabbling in art classes. After a few years of block printing, she has moved on to mostly oil painting and some watercolor with ink. Bright colors and the movement of lines are a key component of her work.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
“We have the largest selection of fine art in the Sandhills, with 34 studios and hundreds of available paintings to view,” says the spokesman.
For further information, call (910) 944-3979 or visit www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
