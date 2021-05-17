It’s time to celebrate the return of dance, music, and joyous spectacle with two fabulous shows: “Tribute to Broadway” and “Broadway in the Park” presented by Gary Taylor Dance, Imagine Youth Theater, and the village of Pinehurst.
First, on Saturday and Sunday evenings, May 21 and 22, at Tufts Park in the Village, the pre-professional dance students of Pinehurst’s Gary Taylor Dance, along with members of their professional arm, the Winston-Salem Festival Ballet, will explode onto the stage dancing “Tribute to Broadway.” Supported by vocal performances by students and alumni of Imagine Youth Theater, the show honors the heartbeat of Broadway with a tremendously energetic dance performance of Broadway favorites.
Then, on Sunday afternoon, singers from Imagine Youth Theater return to Tufts Park to celebrate
highlights from their 2020-21 season with a vocal concert featuring favorites from “Les Misérables,”
“Chicago,” “Legally Blonde” and “A Chorus Line,” as well as selections from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Secret Garden” “RENT” and more.
“‘Tribute to Broadway’ and ‘Broadway in the Park’ are designed with the understanding that we’re
returning from a spell of isolation,” says Rita Taylor, executive director of Gary Taylor Dance and Imagine Youth Theater. “We need a celebration of togetherness; we need to find the joy and to remember that together anything is possible.”
With a Friday and Saturday evening of dance and music in the heart of the village, “Tribute to Broadway” offers something for everyone.
“We looked for joyful pieces that evoke nostalgia and upbeat fun with ‘Grease,’ ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and ‘Hairspray,’ some family crowd-pleasers from ‘Seussical’ and ‘Young
Frankenstein,’ and then new classics that capture Broadway today with ‘In the Heights’ and ‘Bridges of Madison County,’” says Taylor. “This is all about our ability as a community to rebound – using dance and music to look back with the idea of moving forward.”
This dance performance also serves as a joyful, if bittersweet, send-off of senior students Jessiah
Bullock and Skylar Fielder, both students at North Moore High School and Matthew Butler and Colton Liberatore, who are students at Pinecrest High School.
“It’s an incredible feeling to watch these talented young people grow with us and then launch into new opportunities,” says Taylor. “With futures ahead of them in musical theater, dramatic theater, dance and vocal performance, there’s no better way to celebrate them than with a performance.”
Along with pieces by award-winning choreographers Gary Taylor and Kassandra Taylor-Newberry, “Tribute to Broadway” showcases four pieces by New York’s own Clifton Samuels, two of which are set on professional dancers.
With Broadway dark this year, Gary Taylor Dance and Imagine Youth Theater were fortunate and
honored to welcome Samuels as a guest choreographer and theater director for the season. “Cliff’s inclusion in our programs and his investment in our students has been enormously exciting,” says Taylor. “Through workshops, rehearsals and performances with Cliff, our kids have benefited by his unique, professional perspective and experience, and that speaks volumes for our audiences on stage, as well.”
Samuels is also directing Imagine Youth Theater’s production of “A Chorus Line High School Edition,”
which will have three performances at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium, Sandhills Community College, Saturday and Sunday, June 12 and 13.
The dance production “Tribute to Broadway” will be Friday and Saturday evenings, May 21 and 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Tufts Park in the village of Pinehurst. The vocal concert, Broadway in the Park, will follow on Sunday afternoon, May 23, at 3 p.m., also at Tufts.
Gary Taylor Dance and Imagine Youth Theater are 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts youth arts organizations
operating in the Pinehurst community and serving Moore County and beyond.
Ticket information is available at taylordance.org. Appropriate social distancing should be practiced. Tickets for premium seating will be sold at the door
based on availability.
