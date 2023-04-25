Trail Life Pinehurst

Trail Life Troop 1898

 CONTRIBUTED

One day Jeremy Lashmit met someone at work wearing a Trail Life hat and asked if he would explain Trail Life to him. From that point forward a spark of interest grew into a desire to know more. Jeremy and his wife, Lindsey, were looking for Christian-based activities for their children, who were not quite old enough for youth church activities. After a little research, they were able to find a Trail Life chapter in Vass, which also had an American Heritage Girl troop under the same roof. They signed up their two oldest children, who loved it and were left wondering when they would get to go back. However, it was a logistical challenge for Jeremy and Lindsey to have such a young family traveling that far and getting home so late on a school night. They didn’t want to quit; they knew how important it was to their family.

Trail Life USA is a faith-based non-aligned scouting organization providing youth mentorship and character development to more than 40,000 boys in the U.S. The organization was founded in 2013 in response to changes in the membership policy of the Boy Scouts of America. All charters of Trail Life USA must pledge to follow a statement of faith; however, youths of all or no religious beliefs are welcome. American Heritage Girls was founded in 1995 by a group of parents with a vision of a fun-filled, Christ-centered, service oriented, outdoor emphasized educational opportunity for girls.

AHG

American Heritage Girl Troop 1898

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days