One day Jeremy Lashmit met someone at work wearing a Trail Life hat and asked if he would explain Trail Life to him. From that point forward a spark of interest grew into a desire to know more. Jeremy and his wife, Lindsey, were looking for Christian-based activities for their children, who were not quite old enough for youth church activities. After a little research, they were able to find a Trail Life chapter in Vass, which also had an American Heritage Girl troop under the same roof. They signed up their two oldest children, who loved it and were left wondering when they would get to go back. However, it was a logistical challenge for Jeremy and Lindsey to have such a young family traveling that far and getting home so late on a school night. They didn’t want to quit; they knew how important it was to their family.
Trail Life USA is a faith-based non-aligned scouting organization providing youth mentorship and character development to more than 40,000 boys in the U.S. The organization was founded in 2013 in response to changes in the membership policy of the Boy Scouts of America. All charters of Trail Life USA must pledge to follow a statement of faith; however, youths of all or no religious beliefs are welcome. American Heritage Girls was founded in 1995 by a group of parents with a vision of a fun-filled, Christ-centered, service oriented, outdoor emphasized educational opportunity for girls.
In 2021, the Trail Life and American Heritage Girls Troop 1898 were chartered by The Village Chapel, in PInehurst. The unique nature of the two troops together under one roof on the same night allows families to come together. For this reason, the Lashmits have chosen the selected verse for Troops NC 1898: Matthew 18:20 “For where two or three gather together in my name, there am I with them.”
Nearly 60 excited scouts attended registration on Wednesday, April 12, and more are welcome to join.
“In the future we look forward to these ministries reaching out to the community and helping to grow the congregation through them,” said Lindsey. “We have already seen that we have reached families that don’t attend our church as of yet, so we hope to see this pattern continue.”
There is wooded space behind the church for troop use and a pair of parishioners have graciously offered access to their huge estate filled with trails, creeks and a pond.
The troops meet on the second and 4th Wednesday in Heritage Hall at The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst. Volunteer leaders are needed. For more information about joining or volunteering, contact Lindsey Lashmit at putz.lindsey@gmail.com.
