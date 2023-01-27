The Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced several new programs to get people outdoors and enjoying interactive experiences along trails and throughout parks in Moore County this spring, in recognition of the Year of the Trail.
The Pinecone Pathways program begins March 20 and features a partnership between the CVB and glassmakers at Starworks, in Star. Starworks artists will produce 100 glass pine cones to be hidden in weekly increments along selected trail systems. The pine cones are actual size and will be tagged with a special number and QR code. If you find one, you can register it and be eligible to win a prize including a two-night stay in the Pinehurst area and a $250 gift card.
Because there will only be a limited number of pinecones to be found in the program, the CVB asks that finders only keep one and any additional ones found remain hidden on the trail. The CVB will release more details near the March launch date.
The Sandhills Story Trail Adventure is an original creation produced by the CVB and features Winnie the Pooh in a series of interactive fictional stories that happen throughout the Sandhills.
The story trails feature large, life-sized cutouts of Pooh and his friends that can be viewed in a series of stations where people can scan a QR code and read the next chapter or listen to it on their smartphone.
The first trail will be on display and available for viewing on April 11, along Nick’s Creek in Southern Pines. Subsequent ones will be displayed along Moore County in June and September.
The entire story trails series was conceived, created, written and voiced by the CVB’s destination storyteller, Dan Dreyer.
In addition, a digital video mural trail in Carthage connects five of the town’s murals that are located within walking distance of each other in the downtown area. Each mural includes a bronze-plated QR code that can be scanned on a smart phone to view a video about the mural’s content.
“Our staff has been working on our efforts to support the Year of the Trail in North Carolina. We are very excited to roll out these great interactive programs that offer fun and opportunity for all ages while they explore the beautiful outdoors and trails in Moore County,” says CVB President and CEO Phil Werz.
