Representatives from the Moore County Toys for Tots organization, Jerry Townley, local coordinator, and Lois Smart, assistant coordinator, visited Partners for Children and Families last month, along with Heather Lussier and Bonnie Archibald, from The CARE Group Inc.’s Moore County Literacy Council, to celebrate the arrival of more than 2,600 books donated by the Toys for Tots Foundation to support Growing Moore Readers’ Pop-up Summer Reading Stations, which kicked off this month.
The books from this donation, worth over $5,000, will be given to children, ages PreK-Grade 8, free of charge. Children from the community may visit the reading stations as many days as they wish. For details about locations, dates and times, visit the Moore County Literacy Council’s Facebook Page, or Partners for Children and Families.
This was the second consecutive year that the local Toys for Tots group has supported this community effort with books and volunteers.
