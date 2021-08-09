Satisfy your need for speed this weekend at the Sunrise Theater with outdoor screenings of the 1986 action classic, “Top Gun.” The film — highly praised for its action sequences, effects, and aerial stunts — will be showing under the stars Aug. 13 and 14 in the Sunrise Park beginning at 8 p.m.
This often quoted, action-packed film stars Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, Tim Robbins, Val Kilmer and Tom Skerritt.
The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying skills. When hotshot fighter pilot Maverick (Cruise) is sent to the school, his reckless attitude and cocky demeanor put him at odds with the other pilots, especially the cool and collected Iceman (Kilmer). But Maverick isn't only competing to be the top fighter pilot, he's also fighting for the attention of his beautiful flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood (McGillis).
MOVIE TRIVIA
• The real Top Gun School imposes a $5 fine on any staff member that quotes the movie.
• The U.S. Navy stated that the film’s popularity resulted in a 500 percent increase in the number of recruits wanting to be in the aviation program. The Navy had recruitment booths in some theaters to respond to enthusiastic patrons.
• The Pentagon charged Paramount Pictures $1.8 million for the use of their planes and aircraft carriers for the film.
• “Top Gun” was a huge commercial success and became the highest-grossing movie of 1986, grossing $357 million against a production budget of only $15 million
• Tom Cruise kept turning down the role of Maverick until filmmakers arranged for a ride along with the Blue Angels.
• Anthony Edwards is the only actor who didn't vomit while in the fighter jets.
• Since Tom Cruise is three inches shorter than Kelly McGillis, Cruise wore special boots that gave him a little height boost, while McGillis went barefoot during their scenes.
• Paramount Pictures commissioned Grumman, the makers of the F-14, to develop and install special camera mounts on the plane to allow the use of real aerial point-of-view footage.
• The film won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Take My Breath Away,” performed by Berlin, sending the band to international acclaim. “Top Gun” also received Academy Award nominations for Best Film Editing, Best Sound, and Best Sound Effects Editing.
• A sequel was originally scheduled for release in June 2020 but has been postponed several times due to COVID-19 and is currently scheduled for this November.
The movies start at sunset (approximately 8 p.m.) on the theater’s park. The area is enclosed with tents and a white wall around the perimeter to create a cozy setting. Guests may bring portable chairs or blankets, but no outside food, coolers, or pets are permitted. Two concession stands are available — one in the park and the second inside the main theater. Box office and concessions open at 7:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside the theater.
Tickets are $10 per person, general admission. Groups of 10 or more should contact the Sunrise for special reserved party seating. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.SunriseTheater.com or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
