First Friday welcomes Rebekah Todd in concert on June 3, on the Sunrise Theater’s outdoor stage. The free, family-friendly event begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m., rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside to the Sunrise auditorium.
A North Carolina native with a lifelong love for music, Todd grew up in Benson. At the age of 11, her father gave her a black acoustic Washburn guitar and taught her to play.
She found inspiration in her father’s favorite albums, which included everything from Pink Floyd to the Righteous Brothers, leading Todd to find her musical niche somewhere between melodic soul and alternative folk rock.
Since those early days, she has grown her sound as an artist citing passionate singer/songwriters like Lauryn Hill and Susan Tedeschi as the muses who inspire her current music. Todd received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from East Carolina University and has lived her life touring and performing ever since.
Currently based in Murphy, Todd has three releases under her belt: her debut EP “Forget Me Not” (2011), her first LP “Roots Bury Deep” (2014) and most recently, her LP “Crooked Lines” (2017). She has been named 2013 Carolina Music Awards Best Female Musician, 2016 winner of Floyd Fest On The Rise Competition, 2017 Wilma Magazine’s Women to Watch, and 2018 Encore Magazine’s Best Female Musician among others.
She is currently recording a new album set to be released and toured with her full band in 2022.
Flannel Weather will open for Todd on June 3.
The musical trio composed of vocalist Jordan Cranford, guitarist extraordinaire Tim Fogarty and percussion with Amanda Napoli-Cranford on the cajón. Flannel Weather is a staple of the Southern Pines music scene and performs regularly at bars and venues in the area.
The free First Friday concert series would not be possible without the generous support of the season sponsors, Realty World - Properties of the Pines, and Bell Manley Real Estate. June is also sponsored by the USGA in conjunction with the U.S. Women’s Open.
