The immutable: People need food to sustain life.
The variable: Grow your own or, as civilization developed, purchase it from a farmer.
When? Where? How?
Egyptian markets selling produce, imported goods and fish from the Nile existed 5,000 years ago. The Romans followed with olives, dried fruit, crafts and livestock. By the 14th century, more than 2,000 farmers markets had sprung up in England alone — some operating in what came to be known as market towns, with an array of household goods for sale.
Over the centuries, Les Halles in Paris (1400s-1971) and the Rialto in Venice (established 1097, still going strong) became landmarks of culinary culture.
The New World’s first “official” farmers’ market opened in Boston, in 1634. Between 1994 and 2008, as Americans trended towards healthier eating, the number increased 300 percent, morphing from unregulated curb markets in dusty vacant lots where farmers in overalls sold from the back of pick-up trucks to gentrified organic versions. Currently, the USDA Farmers’ Market Directory lists 8,000. Many rekindle a primal instinct to eat fresh, indigenous food.
That includes a few thriving examples in Moore County.
“We’re full,” meaning about 20 vendors, says Sara Webster who, with husband Harry of Millstone Farm and Gardens in Cameron, manages Moore County Farmers’ Markets (MCFM) beside the Armory on Morganton Road on Thursdays, and in Downtown Park on Saturdays. This market was established in 1976 on Pennsylvania Avenue, now site of the fire station, which displaced them in 1999.
MCFM subsequently partnered with FirstHealth on a mid-week market in the fitness center parking lot. This market is no longer operating, with crowding, parking and the virus cited as reasons.
Sandhills Farmers Market (SFM) in Pinehurst, celebrating its 10th anniversary, operates on the Village Green on Saturday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Last year, vendors admit, attendance was down due to COVID-19 regulations and a general state of unease. Rainy market days didn’t help.
Since markets opened mid-April, however, enthusiasm has rebounded.
“I didn’t come (last year) because my mom is high-risk,” says Grace Crawford, pushing 9-month old Wade in a stroller through Downtown Park. “This is his first farmers’ market.”
Market regulations require produce must be grown by the vendor; other products like cheese, honey, jam, condiments, baked goods, crafts must be made by the seller. Meat has become an item, including grass-fed beef, pasture pork, ostrich, free-range chicken. Jackie Hough’s duck eggs are back at MCFM — superb for scrambling or baking, especially pound cake. Goat cheese from Paradox Farms in West End, a popular item for almost a decade, has moved from the Southern Pines to Pinehurst market, where the Carter family of Ithaca Creamery also sells goat cheeses, goat cheese fudge and personal care items made from goat’s milk.
Vendors with greenhouses are already spreading out curly lettuces, pak choi (also known as bok choi) and, most welcome, comically misshapen heirloom tomatoes as displayed by Scott Spahr at the entrance to Downtown Park. “I’ve been coming for 20 years — time to retire,” Spahr says. Not likely.
The downtown market took a hit when David’s Produce closed in 2016. This veritable outdoor supermarket of gorgeous veggies was a draw, sometimes impacting smaller vendors. White Oak Farm, in Biscoe, is slowly filling the gap, with a wide range of early-season produce.
Although Olde Carthage Farm (berries, tomatoes) is the only USDA certified organic farm in Moore County, several vendors advertise “organic methods,” meaning no herbicides or pesticides. Flow Farm in Aberdeen is in a class by itself. Farmer Mark Epstein, a lifelong vegan, labels his method “veganic,” which includes fertilizing with biochar produced on the premises and elimination of products containing animal byproducts. Epstein has suspended delivery this season while building a greenhouse but welcomes inquiries.
At last, a fish truck: Hook and Larder, operated by James Clark, has been parked at MCFM on Morganton Road since October. Clark, who lives in Pittsboro, travels several times a week to Southport, Beaufort and elsewhere for fresh, not frozen, pompano, grouper, mahi-mahi and Carolina shrimp rarely available at supermarket fish counters. On a good day he will also have homemade fish soups and stews.
….
Urban farmers’ markets present a classic scene with musicians, frolicking dogs, babies in backpacks, a place where friends greet each other and tourists munch “cronuts” — fried croissant dough from The Bakehouse stall, which Doris Walker of Florida called “The best thing I ever put in my mouth.” To look the look, experienced market-goers carry French string shopping bags, available at The Fresh Market. Weekend shoppers may prefer a drive to farmstands, some within sight of the fields. At Highlanders Farmstand in Carthage, strawberries are almost over, replaced by vegetables and their popular ice cream. White Hills Farm in Carthage, operated by brother-sister Troy and Anna Jackson, sell red Russian and dinosaur kale at their farm store as well as at SFM. The Priest Family Farm has become a mecca for asparagus-lovers; sweet potato fans laud five-generation C.V. Pilson Farm, in Cameron. Besides a full range of produce, Karefree Produce farmstore in Carthage offers homemade ice cream, pies and condiments. Devotees drive miles for owner Karen Frye’s tomato pie, in three varieties, which sell out in a flash.
….
A farmers’ market is, above all, a people place, where growers and shoppers exchange ideas or just chat. Good news on that front; Robert Vander Voort, a.k.a. Radish Man, known for his generous samples and keen wit, will return to MCFM. No word yet whether samples, disallowed last summer for health reasons, will be re-instated. And isn’t that Donna McNeill, formerly of Harris Teeter, selling jalapeno cheddar, sourdough loaves and gourmet dog biscuits from G. Charles Bakery at the Pinehurst SFM?
“People recognize me and stop to talk,” McNeill says. “This year we’re doing fantastic. It’s so good to see people out.”
….
All the vendors mentioned have websites, Facebook pages or voicemail messages. Because of weather, product availability and other variables, it’s best to call ahead.
Information on Sandhills Farm 2 Table Cooperative, including membership and pick-up sites, at (910) 722-1623 or info@sandhillsfarm2table.com.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.