On July 22, the Tin Whistles, America’s oldest golfing society, founded in 1904, shook off COVID shackles and gathered at Pinehurst Country Club for a mid-summer banquet.
Members attending numbered 110, including Robert Dedman, chairman of Pinehurst Resort and Country Club; Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Country Club; and Warren Pardue, the oldest member, who had just turned 101 and was celebrated with cake and a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday.”
In his remarks after dinner, Tin Whistle President Mark Janasek quoted Donald Ross, an early member and major supporter: “I’m rather proud of this Tin Whistle button. It means a good deal to me. It means happy hours of comradeship. It means friendly rivalry, pleasant competition and joyous emulation. It means hours and days free from cares. It means the open air and sunshine and a healthy exercise. It stands for a fine spirit of good sportsmanship. It stands for some of the finest things in life.
“And because it means so much to me, I feel that I owe much to it. That because there can be no good thing without effort, it is my duty to do my share of the work of the club and to do what I can to increase its prestige. That it is my duty, so far as in me lies, to be a good comrade, a pleasant competitor, a cheerful loser and not too elated a winner. And I feel it is my duty, that it is the duty of every member of the Tin Whistles, to help keep clean the cleanest sport in the world.”
Next came some extraordinary statistics from Tin Whistle historian Jan Ludwig, detailing the successes of members and honorary members of the society in the most important and prestigious competitions, over the years:
10 members have been winners of the Bob Jones Award for Sportsmanship.
Members and honorary members have won a total of 37 USGA competitions, including U.S. Amateurs, U.S. Opens and U.S. Senior Opens.
In addition, five Tin Whistles members have been president of the USGA, one of whom, Jim Hyler, was the final speaker. He was introduced by Ernie Ferrell, past president of the Tin Whistles, who informed the members that Jim had just become the latest honorary member.
Hyler entertained the members with the inside story of how the 1999 U.S. Open came to Pinehurst after the club had been in the shadows for three decades; how the decision was made to convert Course No. 2’s rough back to the original native areas, and how it came to be that Pinehurst hosted back-to-back U.S. and Women’s Opens in 2014, something that had never been done before.
Concluding a convivial evening, Tin Whistle Captain John McClain presented Hyler with a Tin Whistle plaque commemorating the occasion.
