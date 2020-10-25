Timmons

Martha and Bill Timmons

William and Martha Timmons, of Pinehurst, celebrated their 50th anniversary on Oct. 10, 2020.

They were married at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Akron, Ohio. It was a long distance romance as Bill was technical manager of Polyester Tire Cord for the Celanese Corporation in Charlotte. Martha worked in personnel for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Akron. Bill found many reasons to call on the tire companies.

Just before their wedding, he was transferred to New Jersey to help start the carbon fiber business for Celanese. They settled in the small town of Gladstone, N.J., where they lived in a more than 200-year-old house. Off and on, they spent twenty-two years restoring the home. Martha served on several town boards and volunteered for local charities.

When Bill decided to retire, they were looking for warmer weather, another small town and golf

courses. They have lived in Pinehurst over half their married life. They enjoy traveling, Sunset

Beach, and participating in car shows with Bill’s 1960 Lotus Elite.

When appropriate, a party will be arranged for friends and family to help them celebrate again.

