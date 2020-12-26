I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and that Santa brought reading material. If not, use some of that holiday cash, pick up a couple of these cozy mysteries and take a seat by the fire.
Sugar and Vice
By Eve Caulder
St. Martin’s Press
This is an enjoyable cozy mystery set in Coral Cay, Fla., featuring flower shop owner Maxi Mas-Buchanan and Kate McGuire, who is the co-owner of the local bakery.
Kate has become the “owner” of Oliver, the town dog, who makes an intriguing discovery in Maxi’s backyard: a skeleton buried with leather shoes with buckles. Could it be Gentleman George Bly, the pirate king, who is celebrated in Coral Cay with a festival each year?
Alas, the town is disappointed to learn that the skeleton is only around six months old, but this raises a new mystery. Who is the man and who buried him in Maxi’s backyard?
The book features a group of delightful characters, and I am looking forward to the next book in the series.
Ghost Ups Her Game
By Carolyn Hart
Severn House
It’s always a pleasure to have Bailey Ruth pay a visit to Earth to help out someone in her old home town — even if they don’t necessarily see her.
Bailey Ruth Raeburn is an emissary from Heaven’s Department of Good Intentions. Not known for being much of one to follow the rules, she sometimes runs afoul of her boss, Wiggins.
Upon her arrival, she finds Iris Gallagher, a professor at the local college, standing over a dead man, holding the murder weapon.
As far as Sam Cobb, the police chief, is concerned, the answer is pretty much clear, although Iris protests she’s not guilty.
Bailey Ruth and Sam are well-acquainted because she’s “helped” before on various cases, but he isn’t taking any of her suggestions to heart this time.
Hart is an award-winning author of several mystery series.
Without a Brew
By Ellie Alexander
Minotaur Books
Sloan Krause returns in this mystery series set in the Bavarian village of Leavenworth, Wash. Sloan and her boss, Garrett team up to run Nitro, one of the local craft breweries.
Since they have the space, they are branching out by opening up a bed and breakfast. Although they hadn’t planned on opening until the weekend of IceFest, they find themselves renting rooms to a troublesome group of young people after a snowstorm sets in, along with another young woman named Liv.
When Liv disappears and upon inspection, her room has been trashed. Sloan is concerned that they are harboring a killer.
Always a good story from Alexander.
A Whisker of a Doubt
By Cate Conte
St. Martin’s Press
Maddie James is finding it difficult to have much Christmas spirit after a breakup with her boyfriend, but at least business at the Cat Cafe is still pretty good, even if it is the holiday season on Daybreak Island.
Due to her love of animals, Maddie is involved with a group of people who take care of a feral cat colony located in a wealthy neighborhood. Most of the residents are happy to allow them access to the woods via their property, but there are a couple who want to make trouble.
When the tensions between the animal lovers and homeowners boils over, someone turns up dead. Maddie’s outspoken friend is accused of the crime, so Maddie will go to the mat to try and prove her innocence.
You can’t go wrong with a good mystery featuring cats!
