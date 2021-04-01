Aaron Copland, the great American composer once said, “To stop the flow of music would be like the stopping of time itself, incredible and inconceivable.”
What one could hardly imagine became a bleak reality just over one year ago: time stopped, as did the flow of music. Who would have thought that the doors of our businesses, schools, and organizations would have completely shut and our lives be changed so drastically?
Sadly, many arts organizations experienced immense loss through the pandemic as they have been silenced and unable to create meaningful experiences for themselves and their audiences, as well as raise necessary funds for continuing their operations.
Fortunately, the human spirit is full of hope, creativity and resilience. The Moore County Choral Society is an organization filled with individuals whose spirit of optimism and determination is apparent.
For more than 45 years, the Moore County Choral Society has provided the Sandhills with quality performances of well-loved choral masterworks and entertaining holiday programming. Halting the operations of an organization can have a profound effect upon its financial stability.
“We have missed three concerts, and thus, three opportunities to present to the public the fine work of our chorus,” says director Ann Dorsey. “We, like all arts organizations, have suffered financially.”
In response to their ongoing fiscal demands, the Moore County Choral Society will sponsor an online auction on April 21-26. The auction will feature a large variety of items of interest to nearly everyone.
Individuals will have the opportunity to bid on some outstanding items: A full week’s vacation in the Outer Banks; several foursomes at some of the most desirable golf courses in the area, for example, Forest Creek, Pinehurst No. 8, Talamore and SPCC; beautifully framed artwork and prints; wine collections; craft beer; gift certificates; gift baskets; furniture, antiques and collectibles; and much more. Bidders will sign on at www.biddingowl.com/MooreCountyChoralSociety.
Proceeds from the auction will help continue the mission of the organization in bringing beautiful, quality choral music to the area, as well as providing funds to the annual Moore County Choral Society Scholarship given to a local high school senior seeking to further his or her musical education.
Dorsey says, “The online auction that we are sponsoring will help us achieve our financial goals. Arts organizations like Moore County Choral Society serve as facilitators of inter-community connection and they enrich the quality of life for the citizenry and participants alike. Thank you in advance for supporting this endeavor.”
As a special bonus, each person bidding will automatically be entered into a drawing where he or she could be one of four individuals who will receive two tickets to the Choral Society’s holiday concert to be held on Dec. 12.
“The Choral Society is hopeful many will sign on and participate in this very worthy event,” says Dorsey. “Join us by logging on to Bidding Owl website at www.biddingowl.com/MooreCountyChoralSociety.
