A new documentary that focuses on issues of homelessness, “No Address,” is available for streaming in the Sunrise Virtual Theater through April 29.
Normally, ticket sales are split between the film studio and the Sunrise Theater. For this special documentary, the Sunrise is giving all proceeds to Family Promise of Moore County, a local non-profit organization. For more than 20 years, Family Promise has provided safe shelter, meals, and supportive services to homeless families and helped them regain permanent, affordable and sustainable housing.
There are more than 180 cities in America that have criminalized the homeless population. This documentary focuses on homelessness in Columbia, S.C. It depicts the criminalization of homelessness and how communities across the country can implement proven practical solutions to address this epidemic.
Rob Francis, a film industry professional and critic says, “‘No Address’ is a well devised and riveting reflection of homelessness exposed in a manner more unveiling. This documentary portrays the ground-level reality of human challenges and instinctive visuals with insights to survival, while depicting the fundamentals and true process of what it is like to live among the lower depths of poverty. It brings to light and references the status of life stagnation, suffering, and the requirement of urgently needed assistance.”
The documentary’s production studio, Reel2Real Productions, is dedicating their portion of the tickets to land development, building sustainable communities for the unsheltered, and searching for solutions to end homelessness. R2R is an Atlanta-based studio founded by Caletta Harris, who is also the creator and producer of the “No Address” documentary series. She is a humanitarian who believes human life is more important than any political agenda.
To watch “No Address” in the Sunrise Virtual Theater and support Family Promise of Moore County, visit www.SunriseTheater.com. Films can be accessed with a click of a button from the theater’s website and watched anywhere, anytime via a smartphone, tablet, or computer.
The Family Promise shelter is located at 400 Saunders Boulevard in Aberdeen. The facility can accommodate up to four families at a time with a maximum of 18 individuals. For more information on that program, please call (910) 944-7149.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
