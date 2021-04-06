No Address

A new documentary that focuses on issues of homelessness, “No Address,” is available for streaming in the Sunrise Virtual Theater through April 29.

Normally, ticket sales are split between the film studio and the Sunrise Theater. For this special documentary, the Sunrise is giving all proceeds to Family Promise of Moore County, a local non-profit organization. For more than 20 years, Family Promise has provided safe shelter, meals, and supportive services to homeless families and helped them regain permanent, affordable and sustainable housing.

There are more than 180 cities in America that have criminalized the homeless population. This documentary focuses on homelessness in Columbia, S.C. It depicts the criminalization of homelessness and how communities across the country can implement proven practical solutions to address this epidemic.

Rob Francis, a film industry professional and critic says, “‘No Address’ is a well devised and riveting reflection of homelessness exposed in a manner more unveiling. This documentary portrays the ground-level reality of human challenges and instinctive visuals with insights to survival, while depicting the fundamentals and true process of what it is like to live among the lower depths of poverty. It brings to light and references the status of life stagnation, suffering, and the requirement of urgently needed assistance.”

The documentary’s production studio, Reel2Real Productions, is dedicating their portion of the tickets to land development, building sustainable communities for the unsheltered, and searching for solutions to end homelessness. R2R is an Atlanta-based studio founded by Caletta Harris, who is also the creator and producer of the “No Address” documentary series. She is a humanitarian who believes human life is more important than any political agenda.

To watch “No Address” in the Sunrise Virtual Theater and support Family Promise of Moore County, visit www.SunriseTheater.com. Films can be accessed with a click of a button from the theater’s website and watched anywhere, anytime via a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

The Family Promise shelter is located at 400 Saunders Boulevard in Aberdeen. The facility can accommodate up to four families at a time with a maximum of 18 individuals. For more information on that program, please call (910) 944-7149.

The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.

The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days