Here are a few more thrillers to enjoy on these cold winter nights.
The Escape Room
By Megan Goldin
St. Martin’s Press
Sorry to say, I read this, loved it and then promptly forgot to go ahead and write the review. If you really want to read a page-turner, this is perfect.
Vincent, Jules, Sylvie and Sam are top players in the world of finance. They live well and show it.
The competitive quartet are invited to be a part of an escape room challenge. Little do they know that the escape room is the tiny elevator they’ve boarded in a high rise building. The elevator ascends, the lights go off (and stay off), and the doors will not open.
The four are trapped in the dark and forced to solve the clues to try and get out. It’s obvious from the clues that someone knows secrets about them that are going to come out.
Who has set this up and who is going to make it through the ordeal?
It was a one-sitting read.
The Night Swim
By Megan Goldin
St. Martin’s Press
Rachel Krall has become pretty high-profile since her true crime podcast has become so popular. But it’s still unsettling when she finds a note on the windshield of the care asking for her help.
She has come to a small town to follow the trial of a young man, a swimmer who was supposed to be heading for the Olympics one day, who has been accused of raping the granddaughter of the local police chief. She begins investigating that case, and also the case of the young woman who asked for her in finding out what happened to her sister 25 years prior. It turns out that these two cases may be connected in spite of the number of years between them.
I’m looking forward to the next book.
Thin Ice
By Paige Shelton
Minotaur Books
Shelton stretches her wings with this thriller, the first in a series.
Beth Rivers is afraid and on the run. She is known far and wide as Elizabeth Fairchild, writer of thrillers, but after a fan becomes obsessed with her, kidnaps her and holds her for three days, she has a right to be afraid. She did escape, but Levi Brooks got away.
Alaska seems like it should be far enough away. There aren’t many people, and although her new accommodations are far from satisfactory, things seem OK for now.
When local resident Linda Rafferty is murdered, Beth’s fears kick into high gear. After all, it could be Levi. To take her mind off her own troubles, Beth gets to work trying to find Linda’s killer.
Another good book.
Cold Wind
By Paige Shelton
Minotaur Books
And to show you how far behind I am with getting reviews written, Shelton’s second book in the series featuring Beth Rivers has just been released.
It’s just as good as the first. Beth is getting more acclimated to Alaska and the people in town. She is doing some writing too. When two young girls show up after a mudslide, then a previously unknown trapper’s cabin is found, with the body of a dead woman in it. It seems that Randy, who runs the local general store, is somehow involved, and Beth turns her skills toward answering all of these questions.
The book introduces some new characters and updates readers on those we met in “Thin Ice.”
Cold As Ice
By Allison Brennan
Minotaur Books
Continuing with the “cold” theme, this book is set in Texas and Mexico, so cold refers to brutal and calculating. Fans of Brennan’s will be happy to see the return of FBI Agent Lucy Kincaid; her husband, Sean Rogan, who works for a private security firm; his brother, Kane, and many others from local and federal law enforcement.
Sean has been accused of murder, railroaded into jail, transferred without notice and then kidnapped. Lucy knows that somehow all of this is related to Elise Hunt, a young woman, now 18, who was put in juvenile detention for her part in an organized crime syndicate. And it’s pretty obvious that Elise is involved, but a surprise is coming for Lucy, Sean and everyone else because the main instigator is someone else entirely.
The book is fast-paced and well-plotted. Thriller readers are sure to love it.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
