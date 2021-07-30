Too Good to be True
Carola Lovering
St. Martin’s Press
This book will definitely take readers on a convoluted journey. Told from the perspectives of Skye Starling, a young woman who suffers from OCD; Burke Michaels, her fiance, who proposes to her after a quick courtship; and Heather, who is married to Burke (although most of her story is set in her teen years).
Even though Skye doesn’t know it, their stories have been intertwining since she was born.
Wonderfully plotted, this book will keep you reading long after you should have gone to bed.
Every Last Fear
By Alex Finlay
Minotaur Books
Matt Pine, a student at NYU, returns from a night of partying to the news that this parents and little brother and sister were found dead while vacationing in Mexico. The official word is that it was a gas leak, but the FBI and State Department seem to have other ideas.
The Pine family has seen its share of the spotlight because the oldest son, Danny, is serving a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, so the true crime shows were all over it.
Folks in the Pines’ hometown were not happy at the attention that came with Danny’s trial, and they aren’t happy about it as Matt comes back to bury his family.
Matt knows that he must confront everything he has tried to avoid in order to find out who really killed his family and if Danny is really guilty.
A Trail of Lies
By Kylie Logan
Minotaur
Another book in the Jazz Ramsey series, “A Trail of Lies” is indeed just that. Jazz gets one of those middle of the night phone calls from Kim, mother of her boyfriend, Nick. She says there is a dead man in her backyard.
Although Jazz is pretty sure that Kim is drunk, she takes her dog, Wally, who is trained to find human remains, over there. No body to be found.
But the next day, the body of Dan Mansfield is found in a park, with a photo of Nick and Kim in his pocket. Kim insists that she doesn’t know who Dan is or why he would be looking for them. Turns out that he had been recently paroled after serving a 30-year sentence for murder.
Although Nick would prefer she let this drop, that’s one thing Jazz isn’t going to do.
This was the first book I have read from this series. I liked it and will look for the others.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com or (910) 693-2475.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.