Too Good to be True

Carola Lovering

St. Martin’s Press

This book will definitely take readers on a convoluted journey. Told from the perspectives of Skye Starling, a young woman who suffers from OCD; Burke Michaels, her fiance, who proposes to her after a quick courtship; and Heather, who is married to Burke (although most of her story is set in her teen years).

Even though Skye doesn’t know it, their stories have been intertwining since she was born.

Wonderfully plotted, this book will keep you reading long after you should have gone to bed.

Every Last Fear

By Alex Finlay

Minotaur Books

Matt Pine, a student at NYU, returns from a night of partying to the news that this parents and little brother and sister were found dead while vacationing in Mexico. The official word is that it was a gas leak, but the FBI and State Department seem to have other ideas.

The Pine family has seen its share of the spotlight because the oldest son, Danny, is serving a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, so the true crime shows were all over it.

Folks in the Pines’ hometown were not happy at the attention that came with Danny’s trial, and they aren’t happy about it as Matt comes back to bury his family.

Matt knows that he must confront everything he has tried to avoid in order to find out who really killed his family and if Danny is really guilty.

A Trail of Lies

By Kylie Logan

Minotaur

Another book in the Jazz Ramsey series, “A Trail of Lies” is indeed just that. Jazz gets one of those middle of the night phone calls from Kim, mother of her boyfriend, Nick. She says there is a dead man in her backyard.

Although Jazz is pretty sure that Kim is drunk, she takes her dog, Wally, who is trained to find human remains, over there. No body to be found.

But the next day, the body of Dan Mansfield is found in a park, with a photo of Nick and Kim in his pocket. Kim insists that she doesn’t know who Dan is or why he would be looking for them. Turns out that he had been recently paroled after serving a 30-year sentence for murder.

Although Nick would prefer she let this drop, that’s one thing Jazz isn’t going to do.

This was the first book I have read from this series. I liked it and will look for the others.

Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com or (910) 693-2475.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days