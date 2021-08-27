Down Range
By Taylor Moore
William Morrow
It took me about 25 pages before I got sucked into this exciting thriller featuring Garrett Kohl, a DEA agent who has been working undercover. During an assignment in Afghanistan, Garrett takes it upon himself to save a young boy and ends up taking him back to Texas since they are unable to find any family.
While he is on a special assignment in the area, Garrett enlists the help of his crusty father, Butch, in teaching the youngster the ways of ranching. Not difficult as the boy is thrilled with learning about horses and even the hard work involved on the ranch.
Garrett’s brother, a local lawyer, has found himself in trouble with the drug cartel operating in the area. When they kidnap his young daughters, the family teams up to save them.
This book offers lots of excitement, but also has its funny moments as well.
The Stowaway
By James S. Murray and Darren Wearmouth
By St. Martin’s Press
This one kept me turning the pages! Marie Fontana, who is the head of the psychology department at Columbia University, sat on a jury in the case of Wyatt Butler, an alleged serial killer. The jury was unable to convict Butler due to the vote of one person, who just couldn’t vote yes purely on circumstantial evidence. Now nobody on that jury is exempt from harassment from the media, the public and the families of the victims.
Marie, along with her fiance, Steve and her children, decide to take a two-week long transatlantic cruise to get away. Everyone should be safe on board a ship in the middle of the ocean.
When a passenger disappears, it’s easy to put that down to happenstance, but when one turns up dead in a way similar to Butler’s MOS, the ship is put on lockdown.
This is a fast-paced and riveting book.
How to Kill Your Best Friend
By Lexie Elliott
Berkley
Georgie, Lissa and Bronwyn have been besties since their college days, when they were on the swim team. That’s why it’s such a shock when Lissa drowns off the coast of Kanu Cove, where Lissa and her husband own an island resort.
Friends gather for a memorial service, but Georgie and Bron feel that something is amiss. Was this an accident or did someone murder their friend? It’s hard to know who to trust.
Lots of twists and turns in this one.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com or (910) 693-2475.
