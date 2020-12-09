The Emmanuel Thrift Shop board met to distribute year end funds to worthy charities in Moore County.
In spite of being closed from March to the end of August due to COVID-19, the shop was able to distribute $18,250, and a grand total for the year of almost $40,000. Thirty-five agencies with need received funds.
The shop will close Dec. 20, and reopen Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Lucie and Ron Saylor will be retiring as Thrift Shop chair and treasurer, respectively, in January,” says a spokesman. “Stephanie Hillard will assume responsibility at that time.”
