Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) announces its inaugural 2020 Outdoor Challenge that begins Nov. 1 and ends on Nov. 27, just in time for #OptOutsideFriday.
This virtual challenge encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to get outside and explore the outdoors. Contestants will compete to log the most miles by foot (hike, run), by bike, or by water (all non-motorized means) within the month of November, no matter where they live.
Participants will also have a chance to compete in a separate category by visiting and logging “County Treks.” These designated outdoor spots will highlight recreational opportunities within each county. Finally, for the county who logs the most residential participants, there will be Top Outdoor Challenge County award.
The Outdoor Challenge concept emerged from the TRLT Richmond County Chapter in response to having to cancel their second annual Mountain Creek Conservation Run. To recognize the chapter and county for their innovative idea, this year, Richmond County will be host the challenge. In turn, many of the prizes and giveaways will feature local merchants from the county.
Three Rivers Land Trust works to conserve and promote our region’s rural landscapes, family farms, natural areas, and historical places to ensure these vital resources will continue to thrive. One of the TRLT’s main goals is to enhance and promote public access to these areas. Since 1995, TRLT has transferred 5,714 acres to the public for recreation.
For the inaugural Outdoor Challenge, TRLT is partnering with its 15 county Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVBs), Tourism Development Authorities (TDAs), TRLT county chapters, and parks and recreation departments. Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Moore, Scotland, Anson, Richmond, Randolph, Montgomery, Stanly, Cabarrus, Rowan, Davie, Davidson and Iredell are included in TRLT’s operational footprint.
“Enjoying nature, family time, and reconnecting with friends in a safe manner is top of mind for all of us,” says John Meroski, CEO of the Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The partnership with the Three Rivers Land Trust accomplishes this and much more.”
The Piedmont and Sandhills are home to unique and in some cases, rare habitat types. With that comes the chance for participants to explore natural areas they may only find within our footprint.
“Since 1995, Three Rivers has committed to conserving our local landscapes and family farms,” says Travis Morehead, TRLT executive director. We are excited to engage more people in our conservation mission and help increase our local tourism markets.”
Registration can be accessed by visiting www.threeriverslandtrust.org/outdoorchallenge_2020. Registration starts at $35, which includes a TRLT membership, a custom neck gaiter, and the chance to win numerous prizes and giveaways. Family and youth discounts are available. As a virtual challenge, anyone can participate no matter where they are located.
Tara Furr, chief marketing and communications officer for Rowan CVB, is excited to see participants taking advantage of outdoor opportunities that exist.
“Rowan County is home to many outdoor recreation destinations,” she says. “Rowan County Tourism is excited to partner with Three Rivers Land Trust in the 2020 Outdoor Challenge and to highlight some of the beautiful original resources our county has to offer.”
To learn more about this event or how to become a Three Rivers Land Trust member, contact Michael Nye Fulk, associate director of the Land Trust at (704) 647-0302 or michael@threeriverslandtrust.org.
