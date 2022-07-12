Only 2 percent of the nation’s population may claim the honor of being an Eagle Scout. Three young men from Boy Scout Troop 98, in West End, recently celebrating reaching the highest summit of Scouting with a joint Court of Honor Ceremony held Sunday, June 5, at the West End Scout Lodge.
Nick Fidandis, 18, a recent graduate of Pinecrest High School, achieved the rank of Eagle on Dec. 20, 2021. He plans to attend the University of Hawaii, at Hilo, where he will continue to play soccer.
For his Eagle project, Fidandis made two 12-foot-long wooden benches for the West End Fire and Rescue Department outdoor field where first responders enjoy rugby matches against other local teams. Materials for the project were donated by Builders First Choice and Burney’s Hardware.
Fidandis joined Boy Scouts in 2015, at the encouragement of his father. He said he enjoys the community of Scouting.
“It is fun to get to know people, and learn outdoor and leadership skills,” he said, singling out troop backpacking and kayaking trips as his favorite activities.
Landon Caddell, 18, is also a recent graduate of Pinecrest High School. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Feb. 21.
For his Eagle project, Caddell collected 2,400 pounds of food that was donated to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (Sandhills) for the Backpack Pals program. He said he was inspired by a similar food drive that was coordinated by his church youth leaders when he was in middle school.
Caddell joined Cub Scouts in the fifth grade and crossed over to Boy Scouts while in Troop 7, and transferred to Troop 98 about four years ago.
Caddell plans to attend UNC Wilmington to study nursing.
Joe Cain, 18, is also a recent Pinecrest High School graduate who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on Feb. 21. He plans to attend UNC Chapel Hill to major in biology, with the eventual goal of becoming a doctor.
Cain joined Cub Scouts in the fourth grade and transferred to Troop 98 while in middle school. He said he especially enjoys outdoor activities and spending time with people who have similar interests as himself.
For his Eagle project, Cain designed and built 26 fish habitats that were installed in clusters in key locations around Lake Auman with assistance from the Seven Lakes Sportsman Club. The habitats were built using concrete, 5-gallon buckets and irrigation hosing. The design provides an “artificial vertical structure for the fish,” Cain said.
Special guests at the joint Court of Ceremony included Rep. Jamie Boles, who presented each Eagle Scout with an American flag that had flown over the State Capitol building in Raleigh; and representatives with the Marine Corps League and Sons of the American Revolution, who also presented the young men with certificates. Jim Lyons, district chairman of the Occeneechee Council and Sandhills District, also attended, in addition to many friends and family.
“We are all close enough friends. It definitely made it feel more special having our Eagle ceremony together,” said Caddell.
Troop 98 was organized over 75 years ago, initially meeting in basements, fire stations and the fellowship hall of the troop’s sponsor, West End United Methodist Church.
In 2010, the church dedicated the West End Scout Lodge at Johnson’s Park, 3164 Carthage Road, West End, to provide a permanent home for the troop and other local scouting organizations.
Troop 98 currently has about 20 registered members. The troop is led by Scoutmaster Russ Klemm and Assistant Scoutmaster Edward Hill.
“I think the biggest thing that kids learn is Scouting is how to overcome failure and adversity,” said Klemm. “In Scouts, not only can they fail but they can learn from it ... We are giving them surmountable obstacles.They are not insurmountable, but they are not easy obstacles either.”
For more information about Troop 98, contact Russ Klemm at Troop98.scoutmaster@gmail.com.
