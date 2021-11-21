You may have noticed that virtually every Scout who achieves the Life Scout rank has the potential to become an Eagle Scout, but many do not. Only 2 percent of the nation’s population become Eagle Scouts.
Three Scouts from Aberdeen Troop No. 800 have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout this fall: Jackson T. Howard, son of Chris and Christine Lowder and Jonathan and Kate Howard; James Williamson, son of Kevin and Holly Williamson; and Jacob Seebode, son of David and Teresa Brown.
Howard and Seebode are both seniors at Pinecrest High School.
In addition to Scouting, Howard has had a hefty interest in basketball, switching from playing to volunteer youth coaching this fall. He also works at Hughes Supply in Pinehurst, is active at his church, Aberdeen First Baptist, where he designed and build a prayer garden for his Eagle project, is a member of the PHS National Honor Society and a leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, all while taking a competitive high school load focusing on a career in drafting and architecture. Howard has applied and is waiting to hear where he will land to further his education at a four-year university next fall.
Seebode has been senior patrol leader of Troop 800 and even worked at Boy Scout Camp Durant one summer. His love of animals led him to doing his Eagle project for the animal rescue area at Dunrovin Country Store, in Vass. He also works at Dunrovin and has taken Sandhills Community College classes the past two school years and will continue after his graduation from Pinecrest High School.
James Williamson is an eighth-grader at Sandhills Classical Christian School. He is the current Troop 800 patrol leader. Besides being an academic scholar, he is also a football player and hockey player. Williamson has set a goal of obtaining all the merit badges BSA offers, and he is well on his way. His Eagle project is a beautiful monument honoring women veterans in Aberdeen, “Mulieres Militare.”
“These young men are to be commended for the time and dedication they put into meeting the goal of Eagle Scout,” says Christine Lowder, Howard’s mother. “Besides rank advancements, service projects and merit badge requirements, the amount of paperwork and meetings and presentations to get to this point is remarkable. Our community is a better place with these young men being a part of it.
“Thank you to the Occoneechee Council and Eagle board members, Parish Signs and Service, Lowe’s Hardware, Burney’s Hardware, Hughes Supply, Travis McGougan, of Heights Landscaping, Aberdeen First Baptist Church, Dunrovin Country Store, donations to Mulieres Militare, N.C. House Rep. Jamie Boles, Vietnam Veterans Chapter No. 966, friends, family and especially parents and Scouts of Troop and Pack 800 — past and present — for your support of these young men and their Eagle projects.”
