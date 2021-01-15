These action-filled books offer readers some good choices for these colder days.
What Rose Forgot
By Nevada Barr
Minotaur Books
It had been a while since one of Nevada Barr’s books crossed my path. This one is a doozy.
Rose Dennis is an older woman who finds herself in a pickle when she wakes up to discover she has been committed to the Alzheimer’s unit of a nursing home. Now, like anyone who is elderly, Rose can forget things, but she’s pretty sure she’s got most of her marbles. It seems the medication she is taking is giving her “brain fog,” so she stops swallowing it, and when she’s well enough, she plots her escape.
It seems that her relatives are responsible for having her moved to the unit, so there are very few people she can trust, but she contacts her older sister, Marion, and her 13-year-old granddaughter, Mel. Along with Mel’s friend, Royal, Rose is determined to find out just who wants her out of the picture.
A book that’s filled with action.
Behind the Red Door
By Megan Collins
Atria Books
Fern Douglas gets pulled into the mystery of Astrid Sullivan, a 34-year-old woman who was kidnapped at the age of 14 and eventually returned, only to disappear 20 years later. Even though Fern’s hometown was only an hour away from where the original kidnapping happened, she doesn’t remember the incident since she was so young.
Fern returns to her father’s house to help her father pack for his move, picks up a copy of Astrid’s recently published memoir and soon has the feeling that she has some sort of connection with the missing woman. And upon digging, she discovers much more than she is expecting.
Megan Collins’ books usually offer an intriguing story. This one is no exception.
Little Disasters
By Sarah Vaughan
Atria-Emily Bester Books
This book is more of a psychological thriller focusing in particular on Jess, a mother of three, two sons and a 10-month-old girl, Betsey, who is far more needy than the boys were as babies.
Jess feels her life, which had been organized and easy up to this point, slipping away.
Jess and her friends, Charlotte, Mel and Liz, whom she met during pre-natal classes when they were all having their first children, have had a close bond, but Jess doesn’t want to reach out to them and admit that her perfect life and children aren’t so perfect after all. (Of course, neither is anyone else’s!)
When Betsy is injured, Jess brings her into the ER, where her friend Liz, a pediatrician, passes on her case per hospital rules. This head injury, after a scan, doesn’t match up with the story Jess tells, and the next thing you know, social services is involved.
This story moves quickly and has a surprise twist for readers. Vaughn’s earlier book, “Anatomy of a Scandal,” is also good.
The Lies That Bind
By Emily Giffin
Ballantine Books
This was a superb book! I had a hard time putting it down.
In the spring of 2001, Cecily Gardner finds herself sitting in a bar in New York, wondering if she has made a mistake in moving to the big city from the Midwest. In doing so, she broke up with Matthew, her boyfriend of several years.
Just before Cecily broke down and decided to call him, a man at the bar says, “Don’t do it — you’ll regret it.” The conversation between the two of them goes on through the night, but Cecily isn’t sure she wants a new relationship, and furthermore, Grant is supposed to be moving overseas.
September arrives, and Grant is still in New York, but he disappears on Sept. 11. Cecily is searching for him, and then discovers that someone else is as well. Being a reporter, investigating comes naturally to her, and what she finds brings even more questions — and some answers she’s not sure she wants.
