Cape Fear Regional Theatre (CFRT), in Fayetteville, announces the lineup for its 2021-2022 60th anniversary season.
Kicking off the season is the fan-favorite jukebox musical “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” (Oct. 14-Nov. 7); the Herdman kids will be back for the 30th anniversary production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” (Dec. 3-19); the classic film “The Wizard of Oz” flies over the rainbow and onto the stage (Jan. 20-Feb. 13); the hip-hop coming-of-age-story “Welcome to Arroyo’s” will run (March 10-27); the famous board game comes to life with “Clue: On Stage” (April 7-24); and the season will close with the Tony-award winning musical “The Color Purple,” running (May 5-29.)
“After a challenging year and half, we are thrilled to be returning to the main stage with this incredible line up of shows,” says a spokesman. “From the nostalgic joy of ‘Buddy Holly’ to the story of courage and resilience in ‘The Color Purple,’ the 2021-22 season will be a magnificent celebration of the theater’s return to indoor performances and the community who supported us through the last year, ensuring that we not only survived the pandemic, but thrived. With the renovation complete in October, we can’t wait to welcome our audiences back with a customer experience that matches the quality of the award-winning work on our stage.”
CFRT’s interior renovation of the theater — which is currently underway — will be completed in time for the reopening of the theater and the first production in October. When audiences return to CFRT, they will enjoy new, wider seats, five inches of additional legroom per row, brand new HVAC with fresh air intake, handrails from top to bottom of the theater and cupholders at every seat. A new sound system, designed by Rob Kaplowitz, a Tony Award-winning sound designer, will ensure a Broadway quality sound experience from every seat in the house.
CFRT will continue offering flex pass subscription packages so audiences can design their perfect season. Flex passes offer a great deal on CFRT’s award-winning mainstage productions and allow you to use your passes however you want to for any Mainstage show. CFRT flex pass subscribers get exclusive access to premiere seats, concierge service through box office staff for easy reservations and exchanges, and invitations to special events.
To learn more about season tickets, visit www.CFRT.org.
