The Wellsongs Project sprang from occupational therapist and Equity actor Michael A. Pizzi's work with children with special needs and their families, giving them a voice to empower them more fully.
“Those children and families are the heroes among us,” says Pizzi. “I brought composers with me to interview these children and their families, then each composer would write a song for and about each child. The project eventually took on a life of its own as The Wellsongs Project, creating awareness that disability does not mean inability, and that we all live our lives authentically as we are born to do.”
Pizzi came up with the idea a few years ago, networking with some composers he knew. The Wellsongs Project (www.wellsongsproject.com) had a New York City concert of the songs in 2017.
“One of the highlights was a blind, autistic young man who learned the song composed for him and sang it at the concert himself — fully memorizing each note and beat,” says Pizzi. “He brought down the house and brought us all to tears.”
A musical Pizzi co-wrote with one of the project composers about these families has been completed, and they are searching for funding for some readings with Broadway performers, hoping to premiere it in Pinehurst this fall or early spring 2022.
The CD of The Wellsongs Project has been released digitally and hard copies will be available the beginning of March. It comprises 16 songs, including two bonus tracks. The first is Pizzi singing the song “I Love You,” written for a young man from Pinehurst, who was nonverbal.
When the composer had writer’s block, Pizzi said to him, “What would the child say if he could speak?”
“The song was written in 30 minutes,” says Pizzi.
The second bonus track is that of Juan, the young man discussed above, singing his own song.
All proceeds of the CD will go to charity. Go to BroadwayRecords.com or email mptouchinghumanity@gmail.com for more information.
Pizzi says he hopes to bring the concert to Pinehurst, and he is looking for backers for the project.
“I can bring several Broadway performers who sang on the CD, and use our amazing local musicians for the performances,” he says.
Again, all proceeds of the concert would go to charity to continue providing performing arts opportunities for children with special needs.
Pizzi is the founder of the Special Broadway Camp that he brings to Pinehurst every summer.
“The pandemic halted our dreams last summer, but we are hopeful for this summer,” he says.
Pizzi is continuing The Wellsongs Project with a number of composers.
Those wishing to make a donation or contact him, should visit the website www.touchinghumanityinc.org or email mptouchinghumanity@gmail.com.
