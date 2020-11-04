Cozy mysteries usually offer quick and fun reads. These are no exception.
The Stolen Letter
By Paige Shelton
Minotaur
Shelton’s protagonist in the Scottish Bookshop mystery series, Delaney Nichols, has just returned from her honeymoon with new husband, Tom, who runs the local bar.
She can’t wait to get back to The Cracked Spine to see what’s happened in her absence, and actually runs into a woman carrying a stack of books. Both do a double-take at the resemblance between them. Her new friend, Mary, points out how much they look like Mary, Queen of Scots, and admits that she believes she is the reincarnation of the queen.
Mary accompanies Delaney to the shop, where she planned to leave the books. Delaney and her friend and coworker, Rosie, agree to have dinner with Mary and her husband that night.
Delaney can tell something is going on with the shop and discovers that the Edinburgh city council is about to vote to close down the shop, saying that it didn’t pass inspection.
Delaney knows that can’t be right, so she ends up with two mysteries to solve: the death of Mary’s husband and who is determined to close the shop and why.
I love this series and characters, some sweet and some irascible.
The Key Lime Crime
By Lucy Burdette
Crooked Lane Books
In the 10th book of her Key West Food Critic mystery series. Burdette picks up the story of Hayley Snow, who is newly married to Nathan Bransford, a police detective.
Hayley and Nathan are currently living aboard a boat, which they share with Hayley’s friend Miss Gloria and several animals. When Nathan’s mother announces that she is coming for a visit the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Hayley is horrified. This is the busiest week for tourism in Key West, and she is already assigned to cover the key lime pie baking contest being hosted by David Sloan. Luckily her parents step in and offer Nathan’s mother a room at their place, but her main goal is to spend time with the newlyweds.
Hayley takes her mother-in-law along to the contest and on the Conch Train Tour of holiday lights. When Miss Gloria spots something suspicious along the tour route, Nathan gets even busier — it’s a dead body.
I love the characters in this cozy mystery series and have to admit that reading it makes me want to visit Key West.
Southern Harm
By Caroline Fardig
Alibi
Quinn Bellandini and her sister, Delilah, run their grandfather’s bed and breakfast place in Savannah, Ga. But lately, they seem to be tied up in a murder investigation. Quinn had sworn off solving murders after a recent one at a local restaurant, but when she and her new boyfriend, Tucker Heyward, discover an old skeleton in his aunt’s backyard while doing some landscape work, Aunt Lela becomes the prime suspect.
It seems that the dead woman was a former neighbor, and she and Lela never saw eye-to-eye. No way is Quinn going to let Tucker’s aunt go to jail, especially if she didn’t kill the woman.
As it turns out, many people didn’t get along with the deceased, so Quinn, Tucker and Delilah go to work to questioning everyone they suspect.
