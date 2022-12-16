The Village Chapel recently announced a new college scholarship program to help Village Chapel families and youth offset the cost of higher education. The program was several months in the making and was announced at the dedication of the Chapel’s new Heritage Hall.
Two $5,000 scholarships will be awareded annually to two youth connected with The Village Chapel, to assist them with college or trade school expenses.
“This was a great time to go ahead with the scholarships since we had the funding available to establish something like this,” said Vickie Smith, the minister of children and youth.
The inaugural awards will be presented in 2023, and will be directed to two senior high school students getting ready to graduate.
The scholarship fund will be managed through the Chapel Foundation, and a group separate from church membership will evaluate the applicants.
“We want the scholarship to be fairly distributed based on academics, financial need and the applicant’s church involvement,” Smith said. “And we belive this is a great segue into the new building and potentially for those coming to visit and become members.”
The vision for Heritage Hall is a community gathering place, and especially as a welcoming place for youth and children to visit, play basketball, play games and “be young people and just be safe,” Smith said.
The Village Chapel is located at 10 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst. For more information, call (910) 295-6003 or go to tvcpinehurst.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.