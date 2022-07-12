Autumn Nicholas

Autumn Nicholas

The Sunrise Theater welcomes Autumn Nicholas to perform on the Sunrise stage on Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. This event is sponsored by Flowland Counter-Culture Outlet, Sandhills Pride and Marsh Smith Law. 

Nicholas is no stranger to the Sunrise Theater stage. As a person who started her musical journey locally, she participated in the Singer/Songwriters in the Round series in 2017 to great acclaim. She’s since relocated to Nashville, but is excited for her homecoming to the Sunrise on this leg of her tour schedule.

Reminiscent of the singer/songwriter sensibility of Julia Michaels and the swagger of Kacey Musgraves, with the warmth of Adele and the soul of Etta James, Nicholas is a gifted songwriter and performer who has amazed audiences around the country.

Her lyrics and melodies tell stories about love, pain, loss and hope. She seamlessly blends pop alternative melodies that become part of your daily playlist.

Nicholas has played Saturday night on CMAfest’s Close Up Stage, and is playing this summer at the Nashville Pride Festival, Newport Folks Festival, Americanafest, NC Folk Festival, Island Hoppers Songwriter Festival, Dripping Springs Songwriter Festival and the Frank Brown Songwriter Festival.

In 2011, and again in 2012 and 2013, she won the North Carolina singer/songwriter contest, as well as NC best performer. She won the Best Female Artist NC award in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Showtime is Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 general admission, $22 VIP, and are available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater box office, 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, or by calling (910) 692-3611. 

The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first-run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days