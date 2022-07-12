The Sunrise Theater welcomes Autumn Nicholas to perform on the Sunrise stage on Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. This event is sponsored by Flowland Counter-Culture Outlet, Sandhills Pride and Marsh Smith Law.
Nicholas is no stranger to the Sunrise Theater stage. As a person who started her musical journey locally, she participated in the Singer/Songwriters in the Round series in 2017 to great acclaim. She’s since relocated to Nashville, but is excited for her homecoming to the Sunrise on this leg of her tour schedule.
Reminiscent of the singer/songwriter sensibility of Julia Michaels and the swagger of Kacey Musgraves, with the warmth of Adele and the soul of Etta James, Nicholas is a gifted songwriter and performer who has amazed audiences around the country.
Her lyrics and melodies tell stories about love, pain, loss and hope. She seamlessly blends pop alternative melodies that become part of your daily playlist.
Nicholas has played Saturday night on CMAfest’s Close Up Stage, and is playing this summer at the Nashville Pride Festival, Newport Folks Festival, Americanafest, NC Folk Festival, Island Hoppers Songwriter Festival, Dripping Springs Songwriter Festival and the Frank Brown Songwriter Festival.
In 2011, and again in 2012 and 2013, she won the North Carolina singer/songwriter contest, as well as NC best performer. She won the Best Female Artist NC award in 2013, 2014 and 2016.
Showtime is Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 general admission, $22 VIP, and are available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater box office, 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, or by calling (910) 692-3611.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first-run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
