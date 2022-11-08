Abigail Dowd and Emily Scott Robinson both left their day jobs to take up music full time around the same time. In navigating that scene together, they became fast friends. The Sunrise Theater presents Dowd and Robinson on the Sunrise stage Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.
This concert is a very special reunion for them both and will be a can’t miss one-of-a-kind event.
A singer/songwriter/guitarist, Dowd grew up under the longleaf pines in the Sandhills region of North Carolina. Known for her storytelling and command of an audience, she has been called “a writer of the highest caliber” (The All Scene Eye). Her soulful voice and unique classical guitar style combined with the edgy bass of Jason Duff caught the attention of Acoustic Guitar Magazine, which described their album “Not What I Seem”: “The guitar-driven introspective folk of the 1970s (as) a touchstone, but so are blues and roots rock ’n’ roll.” Pulling from her heritage of storytelling and determination, Dowd weaves hints of Celtic melodies with the soulful gospel of the South to create a sound that dances between folk, rock and blues.
No stranger to the Sunrise Stage, Dowd performed at last year’s New Year’s Eve bash to great acclaim. Dowd’s latest album, “Beautiful Day,” was released on April 23, 2021. Recorded live with a full band at the Fidelitorium, the album was produced by Grammy-nominated engineer/mixer Jason Richmond.
Colorado songwriter Robinson beckons to those who are lost, lonely or learning the hard way. With hints of bluegrass, country and folk, the eloquent collection shares her gift for storytelling through her pristine soprano and the perspective of her unconventional path into music. Robinson grew up in Greensboro, and turned toward guitar at age 13, after a summer camp counselor closed out the nights by playing songs by Joni Mitchell, Cat Stevens and Dar Williams every night. She taught herself to play in the early 2000s. In 2013, her songwriting landed her among the Kerrville New Folk Winners at the esteemed Texas festival. Robinson recently has graced the stage of the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
Robinson received significant acclaim for her 2019 album, “Traveling Mercies.” And her long-held dream came true later that year when she sang on the Telluride Bluegrass Festival stage as the winner of the Telluride Troubadour Contest. For her fans and for herself, this revealing collection proves that heeding the call to make music was the right decision.
“Ever since this dream was born, I don’t think it’s ever left my mind,” Robinson says. “I’ve worked toward it every day, even when I felt like I was stumbling in the dark. Now I can look back and see how beautifully it all knits together.”
The Sunrise Theater is proud to have Ashten’s Restaurant and Pub as a sponsor of this event.
Showtime is Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25; available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater Box Office or by calling (910) 692-3611.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first-run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
