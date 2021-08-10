The STARworks Resource Library is now open to the public. It is a compendium of books, magazines, catalogs and DVDs that cover the history and theory of arts and crafts in North Carolina, the United States and abroad.
More than 500 titles are available, covering a wide array of topics, including woodworking, painting, glassblowing, ceramics and more.
Titles can be searched online by visiting www.STARworksNC.org or perused in person during regular business hours, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5p.m. Materials must be viewed in person at STARworks and are not available to check out. However, visitors are allowed to use their phones to make digital copies of pages.
The library adds another layer of resources available to STARworks artists in residence and interns. Artists in all stages of their careers spend one to three months at STARworks as resident artists or interns in glass or ceramics. Several resident artist sessions are offered throughout the year.
As well as being open to resident artists, staff and interns, the library is open to students and the general public. No reservations are required. In accordance with CDC recommendations, STARworks is requesting visitors wear masks inside the building.
STARworks is a creative community advancing excellence in artistic and educational experiences. A high priority is placed on educational programs that include classes, field trips and special independent studies for K-12 students. It can be found at 100 Russell Drive in Star, just off I-73/74 in northern Montgomery County.
For more information, call (910) 428-9001, or visit www.StarworksNC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.