When NYC actor (and occupational therapist), Michael Pizzi came to Pinehurst, he quickly discovered there were no professional musical theater offerings in Moore County. So he informally asked around and found there was great interest. He set out producing small cast musical theater shows and bringing Broadway actors to perform their cabaret shows. Thus was born the early stage of what is now called the Sandhills Repertory Theatre (SRT).
“Five years ago I started bringing NYC and Broadway actors to perform cabaret style concerts that began to develop a following” says Pizzi. “I wanted to always bring theater professionals from NYC and Broadway, but also wanted to include and support my community.”
He included community members in the “Carousel: In Concert” and “Bernstein on Broadway,” both of which continued to build a “culture of theater” in the Sandhills. He also believed that the arts have a huge role in building up charitable organizations, and developed several shows for charity.
On June 19-20, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC) at SCC, Pizzi will once again bring to the stage a show designed to help SRT, the food bank and support the theater programs in the schools. The show is free and is called “Bringing Back Broadway – Finally,” bringing professional and community members together.
“Although COVID is still around, spaces are opening up to perform,” says Pizzi. “Even Broadway in NYC is opening up this fall! So we are back better than ever and I wanted to create a show that helped our community.”
While the show is free, donations are requested to help the organization continue to create theater for the community and to help the food bank and public school theater programs.
All precautions, according to state regulations, will be addressed. There is no will call line for people who didn’t get a ticket, and there are no physical tickets sold anywhere. All ticketing is being done by TicketMeSandhills.
“Audience members can go to www.ticketmesandhills.com, click on the calendar below and to the right, select your seats and you have tickets,” says Pizzi. “Those will be collected and you can check in when you arrive. The show is also being livestreamed so you can sit in your living room and enjoy the show.”
The link for the Saturday livestream is https://youtu.be/5E6ksjZXqX0; the Sunday link is https://youtu.be/gT4t7pauaWE
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
To volunteer, sponsor a show or to help in any way, especially with contributions, contact Michael Pizzi at sandhillsbroadway@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.