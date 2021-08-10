ROMEOs. The caps signify an acronym. A Mardi Gras krewe out of New Orleans? A ’60s doo-wop quartet? A collegiate carousing club?
No, no and definitely not.
Here they come, strolling into half a dozen local breakfast eateries at dawn, regular as the milkmen of their boyhoods. Most wear logo baseball caps and T-shirts, favor biscuits and gravy or plain coffee — the kind Starbucks never heard of. They are cheerful. They are outspoken. They are ROMEOs.
Retired Old Men Eating Out is an informal international organization whose only rule is “no rules.” Their literature describes men who miss the casual male-to-male relationships enjoyed during working years. Most meet for breakfast while the missus sleeps. A significant number are widowers, looking to greet the day with a buddy. They own businesses, drive trucks, prepare tax returns, cut hair, paint houses, fix cars, sell refrigerators. Some enforce the law. One group claimed a minister.
Their banter, as expected, runs from bright-red politics to bright-blue jokes; hurricanes to surgeries and grandchildren, even “chasin’ women.” Sports? A given. Religion? Maybe, until somebody gets preachy.
When COVID closed their meeting places, some bundled up and gathered outside.
Locally, and elsewhere, these pods form organically, spontaneously, most without knowledge of the organization. Yet when packaging executive/Pinehurst resident Jon Crane died in May, his obituary listed ROMEO participation, along with presidency of the Moore County Coalition and Titanium Whistles golf group.
That group met at McDonald’s. Once the hiatus caused by COVID-19 eased, they relocated to Hardee’s on Sandhills Boulevard. Instead of daily, they meet Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at a more humane 10 a.m. Wives come along, sometimes sit and chat at another table.
This group exists beyond breakfast. They might see a play or drive to Davison’s steakhouse in Sanford.
Roll call: Bob Harling, 91, and friend Iris Flowers. Harling, recipient of the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, also the United Way Cornerstone Award, has been a member since the group came together in the 1990s. Jack Daumer, 97, and third wife Natalie, 56; Grady Vanhoy, 78, and wife Joanne; Wanda and Bobby Wadsworth, the “youngster” at 68. Tom Jones, 78. Others come and go.
“Some left after a session or two,” Harling says. “They didn’t agree with our conservatism.” Democrats beware.
“I call it a therapy group,” Joanne Vanhoy adds. “(My husband) Grady had a health problem. I brought him and he got better, talking to the men. The doctor said the best medicine is to be around people.”
When not discussing headlines these jolly fellas specialize in zingers worthy of a Bob Hope monologue, especially Daumer, the borderline centenarian who announces that he found his exotic young wife Natalie, a native of India with two Ph.Ds in business-related subjects, at Newark airport. “She smiled at me, and I smiled back. She’s a good-lookin’ woman.” Further comments — unprintable. They courted for three years, married in 2018. He follows the stock market, visits the airport frequently, insists on eating out every night — except when the market tanked. Then, shaking a finger at Natalie, “No pizza for you tonight.”
A regular who doesn’t show up gets a call.
“We just hang out,” Grady Vanhoy says. “It’s wonderful.”
“When I leave, I always feel better than when I came,” Flowers adds.
….
No coincidence that Larry King, 76, used those exact words at Hardee’s on N.C. 5 in Aberdeen, albeit at 6:30 a.m. That’s after the retired firefighter — survivor of four heart attacks, two cancer surgeries and COVID — drives from Seven Lakes to sit on the patio with buddies Jim Sugg, a retired medical equipment supplier and Albert (single name, like Bono and Madonna), a 69-year-old truck driver with no wife or children, therefore time aplenty to mow the church lawn.
“Feeling better” brought King out through the winter, even after Hardee’s closed the dining room. “We’d tailgate. Got pretty cold a few times.”
Since they are all ex-Navy, conversation never lags. They are bound by several commonalities: King is one of 13 children, father of eight whom he sees every day. Suggs, one of 10, is from a peach-farming family. In politics, “We’re on the same wave length,” Suggs says.
Several no longer drive. If one needs a ride to the doctor, a buddy obliges.
Their group started when eight or nine men at different tables decided to sit together, chat for a while. Four have since died. Maybe when Hardee’s opens inside some new guys will show up. Until then, they sit on the patio for an hour and, as they rehash the world’s problems and throw biscuit crumbs to the sparrows.
….
When Mac’s Breakfast Anytime on Sandhills Boulevard opens at 5:30 a.m. Sam Martin, retired from Ingersoll Rand, and Hubert “Red” Michael, a painting and wallpaper contractor, both 73, are waiting. Soon they are joined by Andy Karff, 60, and Jim Thomasson, 81. “This group started with 10; we’ve had a sheriff and the mayor of Aberdeen,” Martin says. “Two died, two are too old to come but we keep up with them.” The group welcomed Karff, 60, because, “He made the group look young.”
When Karff, a golf historian, moved here from Philadelphia he met Thomasson playing cards at the Elks Club. One thing led to another. Karff gets up super-early anyway. Now he has a destination. “Red” always rose early, but went straight to work. “I’m a people person,” he says, so this felt better.
Thomasson: “I’m too lazy to cook my own breakfast. I’d just watch the stock market channel.”
Now, Martin says, “I love to hear all the gossip … we talk about Joe Biden and stuff.” Guy-talk must be welcome relief for Martin, who is raising two teenage grandchildren.
The group agrees to disagree on sports, cars and women. Their jokes: mostly naughty. Knee replacements and colonoscopies merit discussion except for Thomasson, retired from the furniture business: “I’ve never been sick a day. We were raised to get up in the morning and go to work, which keeps you healthy all your life.”
Terry Prots, director of the Senior Enrichment Center in West End, likens ROMEO gatherings to the center’s Diners’ Club: These activities fly in Moore County because of the retiree population, some without family.
“They come for the socialization,” Prats says. As for the ungodly hour, “That tells you how important it is … a pattern throughout life that gives people a purpose.”
That purpose creates brisk traffic between Biscuitville and Hardee’s, at dawn. Some are golfers, salesmen and surgeons. They eat and run past the seniors who linger at a round table, happily high-fiving each other, and another day of life.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
