Paleontologists spend months and millions documenting the dinosaurs’ existence. Egyptologists know what Tut ate for breakfast. Anthropologists study human evolution. Ancestry.com reduces history to a family scale: “Look-it (great-great-great) Grandpa in his Spanish-American War uniform!”
This crossed my mind as I boarded the aircraft (don’t call it a plane) in Montreal, after spending a weekend with my grandsons. Now that they are grown men I do this maybe four times a year — previously, every six weeks. The man ahead of me in line had long, wild hair and beard, wore a belly-button-revealing T-shirt, tattered shorts and flip-flops.
Next to him my (clean) jeans and (new) Duke hoodie looked positively tuxedo.
Which inspired reminiscing about how travel by air has changed. This must be documented, so the young ’uns can appreciate the evolution from a once-pleasurable experience.
I accept the task.
In the 1950s, when passenger trains still ruled long-distance transportation, flying was a special event usually arranged by a travel agent who knew the ropes. Passengers were advised to reconfirm by phone a few days before the flight — days filled with apprehension for infrequent flyers who purchased flight insurance from airport vending machines.
Baggage of all sizes flew free. Wheeled luggage was still a gleam in some inventor’s eye.
The dress code, unspoken but rigid: Sunday best for ladies, as in hose, heels, suits and hats; job-interview attire for gents, birthday party frills for kids. Now, comfy-chic means sweats, not necessarily designer, with running shoes positively obligatoire.
But who notices fashion statements when every nose is glued to an electronic device?
Pity, since airports are happy hunting grounds for people-watching.
Way back, passengers entered the aircraft via steep steps. At the top they were greeted by a “stew,” slang for stewardess. None were grannies. Nothing wrong with grannies until the slide is deployed during an emergency water landing. The first commercial airline stews had to be nurses. Later on, first-aid training was abetted by curves and Colgate smiles. Perfect hair, expertly applied make-up, polished nails a must. A wiggle wouldn’t hurt. My college roommate, a knock-out, rose in the ranks of Pan Am stews, considered industry bluebloods. The stories she told ….
Tiny meals were a thrill and like drinks, free. Most passengers smoked, creating a happy haze. Children received packets containing wings pins, toy airplanes, a coloring book and other stuff. I shudder remembering the flight where, during boarding, the voice of a 5-year-old came over the PA: “Welcome aboard. This is the captain speaking.” It was my son, who had wandered into the cockpit and charmed the crew.
Seats came well-padded and wide enough to accommodate any derriere. Now, a few inches extra leg room is optional, at $30. Window seats were high priority, for the view, which nobody notices any more unless flying over the Grand Canyon or Manhattan. Otherwise, Sudoko or Wordle rules.
Most noticeable, however, is the shift in attitude: the impersonality of most airline employees and the invisible Iron Curtain that separates seat-mates. Instead of “Hi, I’m Joe Nobody, where y’all headed today?” expect stone-cold quiet with non-existent eye contact.
Of course the worst is the rise in unruly, sometimes dangerous passengers who use containment as an attack weapon. Didn’t see much of that in the high-flyin’ good-old days. Didn’t see much diversity, either, which has been corrected by all airlines at all levels.
Yes, flight attendants may be graying but pilots just get greener — a good thing, I discovered last week, when a young man who still gets carded for a six-pack accomplished a velvet landing during a wind/rain squall.
I sent him my compliments, with a lollipop.
I hate (ubiquitous) Biscoff airline cookies, the tea and coffee are tepid, employees can be bossy, but I still love to fly, especially across the ocean where time seems suspended and hot food, tiny pillows and blankets re-appear. Besides, watching me struggle with fitting a bulging carry-on into the overhead compartment brings out latent gentlemen, including that Neanderthal.
By the way, he turned out to be my seat-mate. The book on his Kindle appeared to be written in Greek and the university emblazoned on his T-shirt was Columbia, so you never know.
