Here it is the perfect resolution to kick start 2023; make something delicious, move your body, nurture your hobbies, or exercise your brain. Sandhills Community College Workforce Continuing Education offers a class no matter your goal. These unique, engaging, hands-on classes begin as early as Jan. 9, register for your spot before they’re filled.
Culinary
In “Multi Grain Breads” students will explore how to make nutritious multi grain breads using simple techniques. Join Chef Brunner as he teaches and shares his 5 Grain recipe and learn how to bake it yourself at home. Held on Friday, Jan. 27, 3 to 6 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
In “Scones,” students will use a few simple ingredients to make some delicious sweet and savory scones. We will make a savory Bacon Cheddar and Chive scone as well as a sweet Cranberry scone. Take this class and see how quickly and easily the dough comes together. You will get to enjoy tasting these delicious scones fresh from the oven. Held Monday, Jan. 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
“Ramakin Desserts” will teach students how to make three different desserts in a Ramakin. We will start with a Chocolate Lava Cake. Then move on to a Crème Brulee and finish with a Deep-Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie. These are the perfect desserts for friends or just you. Held Monday, Jan. 30, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
Literature
“Spring Book Club” students will enjoy stimulating discussion with other bibliophiles as we read and engage in conversation about one book each month. Registration required. Limited seating. Held on Friday, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 17, April 21, May 19, and June 16, 2 to 4 p.m.; this class is free.
Hobbies
“Ceramic Designs: Hand Building and Wheel Throwing” is designed for students of any level, from personal enrichment or a future career. Beginners will receive ample individual instruction and demonstration to build basic skills. Experienced students can use the class to push the boundaries of their technique or expression. Clay will be provided. Held on Monday, Jan. 23-March 27, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; this class will cost $130. An additional class will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25-March 29, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
In “Micro Greens” students will enjoy harvesting fresh little greens on the cold days of winter. We will make micro green trays out of simple materials that they will take home with their seeds ready to go! No special equipment needed! Happy, healthy little sprouts. Held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to noon; this class will cost $75.
In “Beekeeping for Beginners” students will learn everything they need to know to get started in beekeeping. They will learn about beekeeping equipment, the biology of the honeybee, bee sting safety, what to do when a swarm occurs, general management of beehives, how to extract honey, and how to identify and manage bee diseases and pests. Learn more about the honeybee’s role in pollination of food crops and as part of a vast network of pollinators. Text optional at first class. Held on Wednesday, Jan. 18-March 1, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
Dance
“Introduction to Line Dancing” is for the absolute beginner. If you lack the confidence to dance at social events, this class is for you. We will take the time to learn basic steps and patterns to build your coordination and confidence on the dance floor. We’ll learn popular dances like The Electric Slide, Cupid Shuffle, Copperhead Road, and others. After six weeks you may feel ready to further develop your skills in our AB Beginner class. Held on Monday, Jan. 23-Feb. 27, 5 to 6 p.m., this class will cost $50.
“AB Beginner Line Dance” is a new class intended to bridge the gap between Intro and Beginner+. Our instructor will guide you to an improved foundation of dance-step terminology, rhythm counts, and dance floor etiquette. You’ll experience a variety of absolute beginner line dances to different genres of music. Leave your inhibitions at the door and join us on the dance floor. After six weeks, you’ll probably feel confident in participating In the Beginner+ class. The prerequisite for this class is Introduction to Line Dancing or knowing the dances of Electric Slide, Cupid Shuffle and Copperhead Road. Held on Thursday, Jan. 26-March 2, 5 to 6 p.m.; this class will cost $50.
“Line Dancing-Beginner +” will build upon the skills learned at the AB Beginner level. You’ll learn dances suitable for those with dance experience, with some emphasis on body posture and styling principles. The dances will provide a natural progression of complexity- steps, turns, syncopations, tags and restarts. This six-week class will prove a good ole time on the dance floor. Held on Monday, Jan. 23-Feb. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
“Line Dancing-Improver” will feature dance routines suitable for the experienced line dancer, who has mastered a comprehensive range of step patterns and movements. This six-week class is intended to satisfy the seasoned dancer with new challenges, that will prove fun and rewarding. Held on Monday, Jan. 26 to March 2, 6 to 8 p.m.; this class will cost $75.
Yoga and Tai Chi
In “Vinyasa Flow Yoga” students will build flexibility, strength, and balance in their body and mind and decrease unhealthy stress responses in everyday life. Grounding and centering techniques will be incorporated. Comprehensive instruction will help students find body alignment and meditative practice matching breath to movement. All levels are welcome. Please bring a yoga mat. Held on Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 18-May 8, 9 to 10 a.m.; this class will cost $203.
In “Tai Chi Basics” students will learn soft, slow, graceful movements to help maintain strength, flexibility, and balance. Tai Chi movements are approached in a mindful attitude and never forced; the muscles relaxed rather than tensed. There is no impact to aggravate joints and can be performed standing or even sitting making it the perfect activity to improve and maintain your physical function and quality of life. The class will use the Yang 24 form and various Qi Gong movements. No special equipment needed and dress comfortably. Held on Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 9-May 8, 1 to 2 p.m.; this class will cost $186.
In “Tai Chi Practice” students will improve and refine postures learned in Tai Chi Basics. Learn several Qi Gong exercises for enhanced stress reduction and improved wellness and practice the Beijing Form (working knowledge required). No special equipment needed and dress comfortably. Held on Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 9-May 8, 2 to 3 p.m.; this class will cost $186.
“Rejuvenation Tai Chi” is a stationary class is designed for those who might not be able to participate in other forms of activity. Featuring slow and soft movement, it is designed to be performed seated or standing with an emphasis on improving balance and muscle tone. No special equipment needed and dress comfortably. Held on Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 9-May 8, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; this class will cost $186.
Finance
“Financial Planning for Retirees” will include the following topics: Investment and estate planning. Income tax reduction and insurance planning. Proper portfolio balance to reduce investment risk, getting more income from investments, reducing probate costs and long-term care planning. Held on Wednesday, Jan. 18-Feb. 15, 3 to 5 p.m.; this class is free.
Lecture
“And Justice for all” will take students on an exciting journey through our nation’s legal system and the maze of recent Federal court decisions impacting our criminal justice system and the political process. Sharp focus will be on the Rule of Law and its application to everyone regardless of status or position. These highly interactive and important discussions will be hosted by Peter Yellin, former chief prosecutor for military trials with the 2nd Marine Division, at Camp Lejeune, and chief of staff to the New York and Arkansas attorneys general. Early registration is highly recommended as seating is limited. Held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, May 10 and June 14, 1 to 3 p.m.; this class is free.
Languages
“French II Conversation” is a continuation of French Beginning Conversation, this course focuses on the fundamental elements of the French language within a cultural context. Emphasis is placed on the progressive development of listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Upon completion, students will comprehend and respond with increasing proficiency to spoken and written French and manifest further cultural awareness. The prerequisite for this course is French Beginning Conversation or prior experience. We will use the same text as French I. Held on Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 18-Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m.; this class will cost $75 plus the cost of text.
Photography
In “Photo Editing Using Photoshop Elements 23 for Beginner” students will learn how to bring old photos back to life and organize and share them using Photoshop Elements 20-23. Learn to create catalogs and albums, import, and organize photos, perform basic editing, and use the Editor’s Quick and Guided modes. Learn the basics of using layers for combining and correcting photos and adding text and graphics. A laptop with elements version 20 or higher installed is recommended. Students must have a working knowledge of computers, using a mouse or pen tablet, and file management. Held on Monday and Wednesday, Jan. 30-March 8, 1 to 3 p.m., on Monday, and 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday; this class cost $75.
In “Take Fabulous iPhone Photos” students will learn how to take pictures with the iPhone, how to use every feature of your camera phone, and use the best photo apps available to edit and share their images. Besides learning how to use the iPhone camera and apps, they’ll learn techniques that can be used to create amazing images. Students will learn the art of composition, how to find great lighting and use advanced techniques. There will be a combination of in-class discussions, weekly assignments, photo walks around campus and photos critiques. Held on Tuesday, Jan. 17-March 7, 9 a.m.-noon; this class will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these Continuing Education classes, and they do not require an application.
To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registration must be made two days before the start date of the class.
