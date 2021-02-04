Surprise!
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Pinehurst trash collector Gerald Brown turned the corner onto Woods Road for the last time, not expecting to see balloons, posters and cheering residents, along with his children and grandchildren.
“I thought, why are all these people standing in the road?”
After eight years on this route and 19 as a supervisor at Longleaf Golf Club, the 63-year-old is retiring. He is a one-man crew, which means some heavy dragging and lifting, resulting in disc problems, torn ligaments and two hernia surgeries.
He is also beloved. Led by Jane Claire Dawkins, neighbors planned a 7:30 a.m. send-off, complete with enough (masked) hugs to warm the frigid morning.
Within seconds, tears flowed down Brown’s cheeks.
“He gets very emotional,” says Gerald’s wife, Tia Brown.
So emotional that his first words on disembarking from the big white garbage truck into the cheering crowd were, “I’m overwhelmed!”
As were the neighbors he serves, who spoke in one voice:
Pat Epperly: “Kind, courteous, friendly.”
Marti Campbell: “He’s been taking care of us for years.”
Lauren Chriscoe: “Sweet, happy, smiling, goes the extra mile.”
That extra mile covers carrying the massive bins back to the houses of elderly residents instead of leaving them at the curb – and befriending children.
The Dawkins children feel especially close: William, at 3, received a toy garbage truck for Christmas.
“Mr. Brown knelt down and played with it, with him,” says William’s father Kelly Dawkins. “He came to sing to them on their birthdays even when it wasn’t a Wednesday.”
Jane Claire Dawkins arranged for her 8-year-old daughter Mary Britt to arrive late for school, so she could take part in the send-off. Brown recalls a summer morning when the children were eating breakfast on the porch, and invited him to join them.
“The Dawkins make me feel special,” Brown says.
Once upon a time, children looked forward to greeting the mailman, paper boy, milkman and other delivery personnel. Safety wasn’t as big a concern. Long gone, those days.
Therefore, for parents to trust a friendly man driving a service vehicle speaks to his character, his trustworthiness and the dynamic of this pocket neighborhood near Cannon Park.
Jane Claire Dawkins, an administrator at FirstHealth, observed this while working from home during the pandemic.
“The pace is slower,” she says. “You have time to interact with people, to greet the FedEx man.”
But Gerald Brown isn’t just any polite guy in a truck.
“I’ve always been a people person,” especially with children, perhaps from working in a family-run daycare for five years.
This job has been far more grueling than delivering packages. Brown rose at 5:30 a.m., worked 10 hours a day, four days a week, summer and winter, constantly in and out of this vehicle and, later in the day, another that collects recycling. To hear him talk, he’d do it forever if physically possible.
Now what? First, a good rest. Then, attack wife Tia’s to-do list with the same positive attitude displayed on the job.
“Life is too short to walk around mad at people,” Brown says. “I tell people who complain all the time that I’ll drive them to the rest homes, to see (residents) who can’t get out and about. Then maybe they’ll focus on what’s positive.”
He plans to stay in touch, visit his friends on Woods Road, watch the children grow.
“I’m gonna miss y’all,” Brown says as he waves at the gathered families. “I wouldn’t want the kids to think I forgot about them.”
At this, on behalf of the assemblage, Mary Britt bursts into tears.
According to the proverb, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. In this topsy-turvy world, no surprise that in Pinehurst, the treasure transporting the trash was Gerald Brown.
