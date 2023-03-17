Imagine Lewis Carroll’s 1865 original tale of “Alice in Wonderland” in 2023. This all-school musical, complete with a live orchestra, includes all of the characters that you know and love such as the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit and the Queen of Hearts. But the present-day Alice is all about texting, tweeting, and everything digital. The production was adapted by Jonathan Yukich with music by Bill Francoeur. It is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service in Denver.
The O’Neal Players will perform “Alice @ Wonderland, The Musical” on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m, in the Hannah Center Theater of The O’Neal School.
O’Neal’s production is directed by theater instructor Joni Warner. Music is directed by music instructor David Lussier.
O’Neal’s production is also set apart through a large cast of over 40 members, including students and faculty from the O’Neal Lower, Middle and Upper School divisions. In addition, an eight-member orchestra composed of students, faculty members, parents and friends of the school will be featured. Almost 20 crew members are required behind the scenes.
“As the new theater instructor at O’Neal, I am delighted to bring this version of ‘Alice’ to the stage,” says director Joni Warner. “‘Alice @ Wonderland’ has a new spin and I think viewers are going to love it.
The lead actors of the cast include freshman Caitlyn Blocklinger as Alice, seventh-grader Hannah Wilcox as White Rabbit, junior Sahara Kokott as Queen of Hearts, and eighth-grader Harper Hairston plays the Mad Hatter. Eighth-grader Caydence Dick and junior Savannah Campbell share the role of Cheshire Cat. Campbell also serves as the assistant choreographer.
This is not the first appearance for Blocklinger on O’Neal’s stage, but playing Alice is the largest role for the freshman. “I enjoy participating in O’Neal’s theater productions,” says Blocklinger. “I’m really excited to get to be on stage.”
Harper Hairston says, “It’s really been awesome this year getting to be with the cast. Being such a closely knit school, it’s nice to get to be with all your friends singing your lungs out on stage.”
Playing Tweedledee, as well as a few other roles in the musical, is seventh-grader Isla Riggsbee. She has just completed the NCTC Middle School One-Act Competition, where O’Neal’s middle school theater students received superior recognition.
“I love participating in the school’s plays and musicals because I get a chance to perform in front of all my classmates and all my teachers,” says Riggsbee. “This is an environment where we’ve practiced for weeks and we’re all working as a team to make a good show.”
Eighth-grader Caydence Dick plays Cheshire Cat as well as the King. She says, “I’d say that my favorite part about the play is just being able to get together and do all of this fun choreography and be creative with it … all of the colors and costumes are really fun.”
O’Neal’s lower school music group, The O’Nealers, also have roles in the fun-filled musical.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children/students and O’Neal faculty members; purchase tickets by visiting ONealSchool.org.
