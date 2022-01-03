The Moore County Concert Band has resumed rehearsals at Sandhills Community College in preparation for its next concert. The band and listeners have always enjoyed the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst as the performance venue. However, sadly, due to Covid-19 restrictions, large crowds are not allowed there at present.
Plans are now to hold the concert directed by both David Seiberling and Dr. Timothy Altman in Owens Auditorium, at the BPAC at Sandhills Community College, Sunday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. Unfortunately, the auditorium can only allow 70 percent capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions. Therefore, only 400 listeners can attend, and admittance will be by free tickets. These tickets will be available by the end of January for pick up at the Arts Council of Moore County's office at the Campbell House, 482 East Connecticut Avenue, Southern Pines, or by calling (910) 692-2787 for will-call tickets. There will be a limit of four tickets per request.
The Moore County Concert Band is a volunteer organization of all ages that perform for the joy that music brings them and others. Is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supported by generous donations from patrons. Before the necessary shutdowns for COVID-19, the band had not rehearsed or performed indoors since March 2020. However, the band performed an outdoor patriotic concert at the Village Green in Pinehurst for a Fourth of July celebration after holding rehearsals in Dr. Barry Buchele's spacious backyard.
For more information, visit www.moorecountyband.org or call (910) 692-7012 or (910) 528-2447.
