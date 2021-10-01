The 2021-2022 Met Opera: Live in HD Series returns after a long hiatus with two amazing operas. “Boris Godunov” will open the season Saturday, Oct. 9, at 12:55 p.m. at the Sunrise Theater.

Following up on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 12:55 p.m., will be “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” the groundbreaking new opera penned by legendary composer Terence Blanchard. Blanchard is the first black composer to be featured at the Met Opera in its 138-year history.

In “Boris Godunov,” conductor Sebastion Weigle helms as the opera explores the rise of Boris to tsar, and the hope and strife that affect both the Russian people and the Godunov himself. This is Modest Mussorgsky’s only completed opera and considered to be his masterpiece. Boris is played by bass René Pape, who is renowned for playing the role.

“Fire Shut Up in My Bones” is Terence Blanchard’s celebrated adaptation of Charle’s M. Blows memoir. It premiered to much acclaim at the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Blanchard makes history by being the first black composer to present an opera on the Met Opera stage. Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” explores masculinity and identity as Charles struggles with the thoughts of revenge for his abusive cousin as he tries to move past what has happened to him.

James Robinson and Camille A. Brown, who were two creators of the Met’s recent production of “Porgy and Bess,” will co-direct. Baritone Will Liverman stars as Charles, appearing with Angel Blue as Destiny/Loneliness/Greta, and Latonia Moore plays Billie.

The operas will be presented live in HD, via satellite, from the Met Opera’s stage directly to the screen at the Sunrise Theater.

Tickets are $27 per person, reserved seating. Season tickets for all 10 operas in the series can be purchased for $220. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.SunriseTheater.com, by calling the administrative office at (910) 692-3611, or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.  

The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.

The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

