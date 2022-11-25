Familiar with the term “tetrology of fallot”? You are if you were born with it or someone in your family delivered a “blue” baby. Considered a very rare condition with fewer than 20,000 U.S. cases per year, according to the Mayo Clinic, it immediately signals oxygen-poor blood is flowing out of the heart and into the rest of the body. Shortness of breath is a key symptom, and surgery is often performed during the first year of life and is followed by ongoing care
Meet Susan Ward, the organist/music associate at First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, who has lived with tetrology since 1954.
“I was born with five holes in my heart, two blocked valves and a blocked artery when I was sent home with my parents,” she says with a smile. “The Lord watched over Dr. McAlpine, my pediatrician, and Dr. Glenn Sawyer, a cardiologist at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for the next 24 years, where I grew to know every hallway from my many visits there.”
A precocious child, Ward said she wanted to do what other children did as they played and lived normal lives. “But I just did not have the energy, so my mom sat me down at the piano and told me this was what I could do and started teaching me to play. I was just 4 years old at the time and did not want to practice!”
An only child, her one companion was a little girl who had polio and lived nearby. The two found their different health issues bound them together in a close friendship through which they protected each other.
At 9 years of age, Ward was told by her parents they were all taking a trip to Texas to visit her Nana and bring her back home with them. “But I had seen something about a famous hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital, and just knew they were taking me there for surgery. I also heard them talking about the fact if you were lucky enough to get an appointment there you kept it. I didn’t let on I knew that was the plan and I also did not tell anyone I was convinced I was going there to die.”
The family drove straight through the night from their home in Asheville to Houston, and on a Thursday morning she lay on a surgeon’s table for 10 hours while they unblocked the five holes in her heart and cleared her clogged artery and one valve. It was on Saturday morning, when tubes were being removed, that she thought she was dying the pain was so intense.
Fast forward to age 40, when a cardiologist told Ward she needed a catheterization as the one valve left had a 95 percent blockage. And only through this surgery was it revealed there was absolutely no sign of her surgery at age 9. The only remembrance that lingered was Ward’s fear of the pain she suffered when tubes were being removed.
“I told them prior to the catheterization I refused to be sedated,” she says. “No matter what they gave me, I would not go to sleep and I never did.”
Since that last surgery and throughout all the years of doctor visits, the talented musician kept a full schedule. Ward attended Mars Hill University, near Asheville, and majored in music education. She met her husband, Roger, in a practice room, and the two married in 1974. Both grew up in strong Christian households and both served as ministers in various capacities. However, on Sundays they traveled in opposite directions most of their married life. Roger ministered in both small and large churches, while Susan was in more traditional ministries serving for the past 21 years as organist/music associate at First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, where she has accompanied the sanctuary choir and congregation every Sunday. During rehearsal times she has taught pre-school, children, youth, adult choirs and handbells. She taught young children the joy of music, doing it all with a smile, laugh, concern for others and deep faith in Jesus Christ.
“I never thought that Jesus was not there. He’s been there through it all,” she says.
After Christmas Sunday, Ward will retire from First Baptist Church to spend more time with Roger, their son and daughter and four grandchildren. “Oh, you will still see me around,” she says with a smile. “I’ll be a willing volunteer in whatever place God needs me. I’ll be there to catch up with my little ones especially and see how they are growing up, as well as to visit the many friends who are part of my life.”
First Baptist Church’s pastor, Dr. David Helms, reflected on her tenure. “Susan has had a long and faithful music ministry now exceeding 50 years in various churches. We, at First Baptist, have had the privilege of having Susan on staff for the last 21 years. She is a gifted musician and well-known and respected throughout Baptist life in our state for her expertise in children’s choirs. Her greatest gift has been her commitment in knowing and loving our children and their families. Her music ministry here has blessed this church and all the children she nurtured through the years and for that we remain deeply grateful.”
