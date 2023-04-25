The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center presents guest speaker, board certified neuropsychologist Karen D. Sullivan, Ph.D., ABPP, on Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m. Sullivan’s topic, “The Gut-Brain Connection,” focuses on the latest research on the two-way relationship between the brain and the gastrointestinal tract, sometimes called, “the second brain.”
“New neuroscience research is clear that the microbiota, the collection of good and bad bacteria colonized in our gastrointestinal tract, is the main influencer on how the gut and the brain communicate,” Sullivan says. “This gut-brain connection regulates our ability to handle stress and our mood, our thinking abilities, our immune system, especially inflammation and may even cause or worsen neurological conditions.”
During Sullivan’s May 4 presentation, she will discuss how a disturbed intestinal microbiome may be related to neurological diseases like Parkinson’s disease, explain how what you eat today shapes gut bacteria for better or worse, and how to regulate inflammation through a gut-friendly diet with which foods have the most research support for the healthiest gut.
Registration is required for this free presentation to Moore County residents, over the age of 50, by calling (910) 947-4483. Seating is limited.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in Carthage, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
