In 1944, American Josie Anderson and Parisian Arlette LaRue are thrilled to be working in the French resistance, stealing so many Nazi secrets that they become known as the Golden Doves, renowned across France and hunted by the Gestapo. Their courage will cost them everything. When they are arrested and taken to the Ravensbrück concentration camp, along with their loved ones, a reclusive Nazi doctor does unspeakable things to Josie’s mother, a celebrated Jewish singer who joined her daughter in Paris when the world seemed bright. And Arlette’s son is stolen from her, never to be seen again.
A decade later the Doves fall headlong into a dangerous dual mission: Josie is working for U.S. Army intelligence and accepts an assignment to hunt down the infamous doctor, while a mysterious man tells Arlette he may have found her son. The Golden Doves embark on a quest across Europe and ultimately to South America, discovering a web of terrible secrets, and must risk everything to finally get justice and expose a horrifying Nazi plan.
On Thursday, April 27, a special book club event featuring author Martha Hall Kelly with special guest Sherry Virtz, of Penguin Random House, will be held at The Country Club of North Carolina, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event includes a book fair, author talk and recommendations from The Country Bookshop. Tickets are $30; purchase online at TicketMeSandhills.com.
Kelly is the New York Times bestselling author of “Lilac Girls,” “Lost Roses” and “Sunflower Sisters.” With more than 2 million copies of her books sold and her books translated in 50 countries, she lives in Connecticut and New York City.
While on tour for “Lilac Girls,” Kelly met a Holocaust survivor, Irene Zisblatt, and they became instant friends. Irene told Kelly her story of getting separated from her family at Auschwitz when the infamous Dr. Josef Mengele selected her for experimentation and how her mother vowed to find her. The story stayed with Kelly, and she also began to wonder how Mengele and so many other Nazis escaped in the aftermath of World War II. When it came time to write her latest book, she drew inspiration from Irene’s story and her own questions surrounding the doctor’s disappearance.
She wrote most of “The Golden Doves” during COVID, but the moment travel restrictions were lifted, she went to Italy. She started in northern Italy near the border, where she learned there was once a network of Vatican officials, Nazi sympathizers and even some U.S. Army personnel that would meet Nazi fugitives there and harbor them in safe houses and monasteries. She traveled to other locations in Italy that were also instrumental in helping Nazis flee, including the Vatican itself. Her findings from this trip helped shape the portions of the book set in Italy, including the plot line of how the Nazi doctor, Dr. Snow (inspired by Dr. Mengele), escaped justice after World War II.
For historical fiction fans and Martha’s dedicated readers, “The Golden Doves” delivers on everything for which they love Kelly and the genre. But the novel also has has thriller and espionage elements, with the two main characters, Josie and Arlette, serving as spies in the French resistance during World War II and later taking on the dangerous mission to hunt down Dr. Snow and bring him to justice.
